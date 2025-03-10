Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 January 2025
Number of shares: 52 160 291
Number of exercisable voting rights: 80 532 917
Number of theoretical voting rights: 80 807 388
