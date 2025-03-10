CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Opening of New Denver West Branch

CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch in Denver, CO. Leading the Denver West location is Regional Sales Manager Ashley Pratt (NMLS ID# 257354), a seasoned mortgage professional with nearly 30 years of industry experience.

Pratt, a University of Colorado Boulder graduate with a degree in finance and marketing, began her career as a certified mortgage planner from 1997 to 2009. She went on to hold loan officer roles at WR Starkey Mortgage, Cornerstone Mortgage Company, and SWBC Mortgage Corporation before advancing to branch management at Fairway Independent Mortgage. At her most recent role, Pratt was the Producing Branch Manager for Intercap Lending's Denver West division. Throughout her career, she has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition as one of the Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America since 2012 (Mortgage Executive Magazine) and the Five Star Professional Award (5280 Magazine).

"I am looking forward to partnering with CMG Home Loans to provide a high level of service to our clients with an expanded product line and competitive interest rates," said Pratt. "In addition, their cutting-edge technology will help us to provide an amazing customer experience as well as offer next level marketing to our business partners. Lastly, I am incredibly excited for the growth opportunity at CMG to attract the best of the best loan originators in Colorado and help them leverage the unique offerings at CMG to achieve their dreams!"

"Ashley is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the mortgage industry," added Ryan Hatleli, Divisional Sales Manager. "Her decades of experience, proven track record of success, and dedication to personalized service make her a perfect fit for our team. We're thrilled to welcome her to CMG and excited to see the positive impact she'll bring to home buyers and referral partners in the Colorado market."

If you're interested in working with Ashley and her team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire