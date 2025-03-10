Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction Completes Alexander Crossing Apartment Community

Rose Associates residential development met aggressive timelines for occupancy goals amidst supply chain challenges

Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company headquartered in Bridgewater, Mass. with offices in White Plains, announced today that it has completed construction of the new Alexander Crossing apartment community in Yonkers, New York. The 7-story project was developed by Rose Associates, a premier multi-family real estate firm with multiple properties in the metro region.

The community features 440 units offered in studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, with five levels of wood-frame over a two-level podium cast-in-place garage. Rose Associates' communities are in high-demand, making firm deadlines for occupancy goals essential to the project's success. Callahan worked hand-in-hand with the Rose team and the city of Yonkers to meet critical turnover dates and utilized a phased approach in order to begin marketing the available units as quickly as possible. The project represents the latest success story in revitalizing Yonkers' waterfront and creating development opportunities in concert with the Westchester RiverWalk public pathway.

Despite the project kicking off as global supply chain issues challenged timelines, the Callahan team worked closely with suppliers and subcontractors to ensure project milestones were adhered to in accordance with schedule goals. With numerous amenities including an outdoor heated swimming pool, a roof deck with grilling stations and dining areas, a fitness center, a multi-sport simulator, and a game room, the pre-construction phase involved multiple stakeholders to ensure equipment, finishes, and technology components were delivered and installed as each section of the community was completed.

"Callahan has a long track record of making exciting residential developments come to life across the Northeast, and we're particularly proud to see our New York team lead the way on the construction of Alexander Crossing," said Dave Morrow, vice president of New York Operations for Callahan Construction. "As we continue to win more work in the Tri-State area focused on residential and mixed-use developments, we look forward to creating desirable living spaces for residents to work and play."

