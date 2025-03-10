GlobalData's results were as flagged, with the first year of its transformation plan setting the foundations for management's goal of £500m of annualised revenue by end 2026. To get there it has to accelerate from its underlying 4% revenue growth rate to at least high single digits. It plans to do this by leveraging its platform with ever-greater customer focus and increasing use of AI, already well embedded, alongside continuing M&A. The Inflexion deal has given the financial resource, with a year-end net cash balance of £10m. The dividend has been rebased to reflect the transformation plan priorities, with a further £50m share buyback announced for the current year. GlobalData is planning to transition across to LSE's Main Market, allowing investment from a broader cohort of potential shareholders.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...