SES to introduce a suite of integrated services that enhance Lynk Global's satellite D2D offerings and become its channel partner for key government, MNO and automotive customers in this investment agreement

SES and Lynk Global have announced a strategic partnership to address the high-growth direct-to-device (D2D) segment. As part of the agreement, SES will provide Series B funding for Lynk Global's D2D constellation and provide a suite of integrated services that will enhance Lynk Global's capabilities which includes:

MEO-Relay allowing D2D providers to route traffic between low earth orbit (LEO) and SES's medium earth orbit (MEO) network to access gateways, enabling delivery of secure real-time data, reducing investment requirements in ground infrastructure, and enhancing the reach and resilience of D2D constellations.

allowing D2D providers to route traffic between low earth orbit (LEO) and SES's medium earth orbit (MEO) network to access gateways, enabling delivery of secure real-time data, reducing investment requirements in ground infrastructure, and enhancing the reach and resilience of D2D constellations. Network-as-a-Service leveraging SES's global ground network to provide gateway access and SES's geostationary satellites to provide Telemetry, Tracking and Command and Monitoring (TTC M) services.

SES will also become a strategic channel partner for Lynk Global, enabling key government, MNO and automotive customers to access Lynk Global's D2D network. This will allow SES's customers to benefit from a broader range of applications including remote access, mission-critical first responder and secure government communications, offshore and automotive connectivity.

SES and Lynk Global will collaborate in the development of Lynk's network architecture, as well as satellite manufacturing in the US and Europe.

Ramu Potarazu, CEO of Lynk Global, commented, "This long-term strategic collaboration with SES will deeply integrate our networks to enhance our capabilities, and validates our LEO D2D network. With access to the right satellite infrastructure and dedicated ground infrastructure through SES, we are strengthening our ability to address government, MNO, and automotive D2D use-cases."

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, said, "We recognise D2D as an exciting growth opportunity that complements our multi-orbit network to address a broader set of use cases. This partnership gives SES's exposure into the D2D segment and is a key part of our strategy to diversify into this nascent, high-growth segment. SES's multi-orbit network, particularly our MEO and ground infrastructure, will enhance the resilience, global reach, and innovation of Lynk's D2D network. Lynk Global will be the first D2D provider to benefit from our MEO-Relay service working in orchestration with our global ground-based infrastructure network. SES and Lynk will collaborate to expand Lynk's manufacturing into Europe, creating opportunities to incorporate Lynk's D2D capabilities into European programs."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Lynk Global

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified, mobile devices. Lynk's service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in more than 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 50 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 60 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.

