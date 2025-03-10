Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - ratio.dev, a leading boutique no-code development agency, today announced the immediate release of "SEO Nocode Wizardry," the first comprehensive guide specifically designed to help Bubble.io developers achieve top search engine rankings without traditional coding knowledge. The groundbreaking book addresses the long-standing challenge of making no-code applications visible in search results.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/244001_4458b43cb4772b77_001full.jpg

"SEO Nocode Wizardry" emerges after a year of intensive research and practical implementation by ratio.dev's father-son founder team, Dennis and Tony Lewis, who bring over 40 years of combined tech industry experience to the problem.

"Many Bubble developers have worked diligently to build amazing applications only to realize they were basically invisible to search engines," said Dennis Lewis, CEO of ratio.dev. "This is a common frustration throughout the no-code community. We faced the same problem and decided to transform that frustration into triumph. SEO Nocode Wizardry shows exactly how you can do that with your Bubble application as well."

The book's release coincides with the launch of "SerPi," an AI-powered SEO robot developed by ratio.dev specifically to address technical SEO issues. SerPi can be installed quickly and immediately begins addressing SEO challenges in real-time without impacting application performance.

"The whole premise we explain in the book is about employing a holistic SEO strategy that isn't designed to manipulate search engines, but to align their interests with your own," Lewis explained. "It's not about tricking search engines into ranking your Bubble application. Instead, it's about implementing strategies that will naturally earn top rankings because your application provides the best results for users across Google, Bing, and today's AI-powered search tools."

"SEO Nocode Wizardry" is not theoretical - it's based on ratio.dev's documented success taking their own Bubble applications from search obscurity to ranking for competitive keywords with substantial daily organic traffic. The book provides step-by-step techniques that require zero traditional coding knowledge, with practical recommendations tailored specifically for the Bubble.io platform.

Readers don't just get the book - they also receive access to ratio.dev's "SEO Blueprints for No-Code Applications," a comprehensive checklist system designed to ensure application developers have covered all necessary steps to rank their applications effectively in search engines.

"Even if you build an amazing product, if users can't find it, all that work has been in vain. We believe SEO for Bubble applications is essential for every no-code developer," Lewis said.

The book follows Lewis's previous successful release, "AI No-Code Wizardry," which addresses integrating AI functionalities with Bubble applications. Together, these resources help application developers achieve the exposure they deserve and attract the users they need to succeed.

About ratio.dev

ratio.dev is a boutique no-code development agency headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2009 by father-son team Dennis and Tony Lewis, ratio.dev specializes in building AI-powered applications, Web3 solutions, and general business applications using the Bubble.io platform. The company is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses to compete effectively with larger organizations by providing world-class software development capabilities at a fraction of traditional costs. For more information, visit ratio.dev.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244001

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC