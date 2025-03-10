San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - The powerful windstorm that swept through San Antonio and surrounding areas on March 4, 2025, has left thousands of homes and businesses with significant roof damage, prompting urgent calls for inspection and repair. With wind speeds reaching up to 60 mph, the storm caused widespread destruction, with South San Antonio, Alamo Ranch, and Boerne among the hardest-hit areas.

In response to this crisis, ARP Roofing, a local family-owned BBB-accredited roofing contractor, has launched an emergency response initiative offering free roof inspections, emergency tarping, and comprehensive repair services to affected property owners.

"There's quite a bit of widespread damage across the San Antonio area," reports Randal from ARP Roofing. "We've seen hundreds of homes where one hundred to five hundred square feet of shingles - have literally blown off. These homes need to be tarpped and repaired as soon as possible to prevent further damage from upcoming rainstorms."

The storm's impact extends beyond residential properties. Commercial structures have also sustained significant damage, including collapsed gas station canopies and awnings throughout the region. The Duke Fire in Atascosa County, exacerbated by the high winds, destroyed 37 structures, while power outages and building collapses were reported across South Bexar County.

ARP Roofing is urging property owners to take immediate action, as hidden damage can lead to costly repairs if left unaddressed. Professional inspections are critical after windstorms, as damage may not be visible from ground level.

"We hear it time and time again that homeowners believe if they can't see damage from the ground or don't have a leak in their home, their roof is fine," explains Randal. "But quite often, there's a lot of hidden damage. Shingles may have lifted up during the windstorm and are now laying flat again, but they've been loosened. When another storm comes, they could potentially come off, causing leaks and allowing water to get into your home."

As part of their emergency response initiative, ARP Roofing is providing comprehensive documentation services to assist property owners with other proper documentation for insurance claims if they file one. Their teams personally inspect roofs, take detailed photos, compile comprehensive reports documenting all damage found, and provide free roof repair estimates.

"We take all the photos and documentation and put it into a photo report for your property, looking at your roof, your exterior, all sides of your home, and inspecting it for damage," states Randal. "We take measurements, put together professional estimates for you to give to your insurance carrier, and meet with your insurance adjuster when they come to inspect your property."

With forecasts indicating more storms on the horizon, the urgency for property owners to act quickly cannot be overstated. Insurance companies typically expect homeowners to take preventative action to minimize further damage to their property.

"Property owners need to take action immediately," Randal emphasizes. "With weather events coming up and rain in the forecast, those who haven't taken action are likely to experience leaks causing further damage. Most insurance companies expect you to take preventative measures to protect your property after an event like this."

ARP Roofing's comprehensive emergency services include:

Complimentary professional roof inspections

Emergency tarping to prevent water infiltration

Shingle repairs for partially damaged roofs

Residential roof repairs

Complete roof replacements for severely damaged structures

Commercial roof repairs and restoration

Insurance claim documentation

To meet the increased demand for their services, ARP Roofing has mobilized additional resources. "We've brought in staff from our other locations that haven't experienced wind damage," explains Randal. "All staff is on full alert now, and we're out in the neighborhoods talking to homeowners and helping them protect their investments."

Property owners are encouraged to look for these warning signs of roof damage, even if no leaks are currently visible:

Missing or loose shingles

Granules from shingles collecting in gutters or downspouts

Curled or lifted shingle edges

Water stains on ceilings or walls

Debris or fallen branches on the roof

Damaged flashing around vents, chimneys, or skylights

ARP Roofing is committed to responding quickly to calls for assistance, typically providing same-day service or inspection within 24 hours. Property owners in need of roof inspection or repair can contact ARP Roofing at (210) 714-0040 or visit their website at www.arproofing.com to schedule an appointment.

About ARP Roofing & Remodeling

ARP Roofing is a BBB-accredited, family-owned roofing contractor based in San Antonio, Texas. Specializing in residential and commercial roofing services, ARP Roofing provides professional inspections, repairs, and replacements with a commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. The company works with all major insurance providers to ensure seamless claims processing for storm-damaged properties.

