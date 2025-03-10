TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting Return

10 March 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Blocklisting Return

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that the current shares available in the blocklisting arrangement are as follows:

Name of applicant: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Name of scheme: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Period of return: From: 20 May 2024 To: 10 March 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 43,841,891 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 27,250,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 17,791,891 Name of contact: The Company Secretary Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.