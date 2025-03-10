Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.03.2025 18:54 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting Return

Finanznachrichten News

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Blocklisting Return

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that the current shares available in the blocklisting arrangement are as follows:

Name of applicant:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Name of scheme:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Period of return:

From:

20 May 2024

To:

10 March 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

43,841,891

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

27,250,000

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

17,791,891

Name of contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.