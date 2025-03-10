TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
10 March 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Blocklisting Return
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that the current shares available in the blocklisting arrangement are as follows:
Name of applicant:
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Name of scheme:
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Period of return:
From:
20 May 2024
To:
10 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
43,841,891
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
27,250,000
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
17,791,891
Name of contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1481 745001
About the Company:
The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.