TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - February 2026
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of February 2026. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|George Shiel
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
|Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|++44 (0)1481 745001
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary February 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet February 2026