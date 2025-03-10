Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
10.03.25
20:15 Uhr
145,25 Euro
-4,55
-3,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,40146,0520:25
145,45146,1020:26
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2025 19:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: 22-Year-Old Wahine Maori Rises Through Ranks To Buy Her Own Pizza Hut

Finanznachrichten News

By Layla Bailey-McDowell, Maori News Journalist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Across Pizza Hut, we are constantly inspired by the grit and determination shown by the people who operate and work in our restaurants. Congratulations to one of our newest restaurant owners for her remarkable achievement!

Originally published on RNZ

Caitlyn Lewin (Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri and Rangitane o Wairau) started working at Pizza Hut at the age of 15 with no CV, just a handwritten note.

"It was the first ever job I gave my CV in to. I didn't even have a CV at the time. I just wrote some random stuff on a paper at the library and just took it in. Got an interview, got the job, and literally started washing dishes three days a week."

Now, at 22 years old, she owns her own store in Tawa, Wellington.

Continue reading here on RNZ


Caitlyn Lewin, 22, owns her own Pizza Hut in Tawa. Photo: Supplied

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
