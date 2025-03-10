Yum! Brands: 22-Year-Old Wahine Maori Rises Through Ranks To Buy Her Own Pizza Hut

By Layla Bailey-McDowell, Maori News Journalist

Originally published on RNZ

Caitlyn Lewin (Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri and Rangitane o Wairau) started working at Pizza Hut at the age of 15 with no CV, just a handwritten note.

"It was the first ever job I gave my CV in to. I didn't even have a CV at the time. I just wrote some random stuff on a paper at the library and just took it in. Got an interview, got the job, and literally started washing dishes three days a week."

Now, at 22 years old, she owns her own store in Tawa, Wellington.

Continue reading here on RNZ



Caitlyn Lewin, 22, owns her own Pizza Hut in Tawa. Photo: Supplied

