Marc Whitehead & Associates: Marc Whitehead Debuts Social Security Puzzle, 2nd Edition

The new edition builds on the lessons of the previous and demystifies Social Security.

Marc Whitehead, Attorney at Law, has spent over 30 years working to demystify the nature of Social Security Disability claims. That's why Marc Whitehead originally released the book, The Social Security Disability Puzzle, How to Fit the Pieces Together and Win Your Claim, a comprehensive, easy-to-understand guide to Social Security Disability, Supplemental Security Income, and the barriers standing between you and the benefits you deserve.

Now, Marc Whitehead wants to offer a new look at today's updated Social Security landscape. The second edition of The Social Security Disability Puzzle book is now available for download through Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law's website, www.disabilitydenials.com .

This up-to-date edition of the text is just as accessible as its predecessor. Now, though, it accounts for recent changes that have transformed:

The standards someone has to meet to qualify for disability support

What disability programs a person can apply for

What the process of applying for disability support looks like

How to build your case for support

What the appeals process looks like

How you can work with an attorney to win the benefits you deserve

How to keep your Social Security benefits once you win your claim

Marc Whitehead remains a widely recognized and lauded member of the legal community, having been Board Certified in Social Security Disability Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He and his team are on the cutting edge of developments in the world of Social Security Disability, and they want to make that knowledge accessible to everyone.

The second edition of The Social Security Disability Puzzle is for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Anyone with questions about the process of applying for Social Security Disability benefits may reach out to Marc Whitehead & Associates today to book a free case consultation .

About Marc Whitehead

Marc Whitehead is the managing partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP, a National Disability Law Firm. Marc is committed to ensuring that anyone contending with a disabling condition deserves the opportunity to pursue the financial support they deserve.

His team of lawyers is dedicated to advocating on behalf of clients before the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or their private insurance company, so clients can more effectively:

Prepare and submit strong initial applications for VA, LTD, or SSDI benefits

Build a compelling case that clearly demonstrates the full impact of their disability

Maximize their chances of securing the highest possible benefits

Navigate the appeals process when a claim is wrongfully denied

His team provides clients with dedicated legal support whenever they need to communicate with the appropriate agencies or gather critical evidence to strengthen their case. They hold insurance companies, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable, ensuring that claims are handled fairly and that bad-faith tactics do not stand in the way of the benefits clients deserve.

Contact Information

MacKinley Tatom

mackinley@marcwhitehead.com

713-228-8888





SOURCE: Marc Whitehead & Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire