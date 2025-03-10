REGENE Genomics Celebrates 3 Years of Innovation: The Future of AI & Genomics-Based Healthcare

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / REGENE Genomics, a pioneer in bioinformatics and genomics-based healthcare solutions in Indonesia, celebrates three years of innovation in supporting public health through cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology and DNA analysis. This celebration marks REGENE's commitment to developing more personalized, predictive, and precise healthcare solutions.

Since its establishment in 2022, REGENE Genomics has grown into one of Indonesia's leading biotechnology companies. Focusing on DNA sequencing services, genomics-based health risk analysis, and data-driven lifestyle personalization, REGENE continues to provide innovative solutions that help individuals understand their genetic potential for a healthier life. This technology enables early detection of disease risks, allowing individuals to take more effective preventive measures.

At the anniversary event held in Jakarta, REGENE Genomics CEO, Vichi Lestari, shared the company's vision for the future. "We believe that the future of healthcare will become increasingly personalized thanks to advances in genomics technology and artificial intelligence. Over the past three years, we have earned the trust of many and remain committed to delivering innovative, accurate, and beneficial data-driven healthcare services for every individual."

As part of this celebration, REGENE Genomics also introduced its latest initiatives to further support the genomics-based healthcare ecosystem in Indonesia. One of the latest innovations is the launch of an AI-powered digital platform that provides real-time health recommendations based on individual genomic data. This platform is designed to support various aspects of health, including nutrition management, disease prevention, and optimal lifestyle planning. With this technology, users can obtain more accurate health information tailored to their unique needs, creating a lifelong impact.

REGENE is also collaborating with various medical and academic institutions to expand research in genomics. This collaboration aims to enhance the understanding of genetic factors that influence health and contribute to the development of more effective medical solutions. By working with hospitals and universities, REGENE hopes to accelerate the adoption of genomics technology in Indonesia's medical field.

The anniversary event was attended by health experts, academics, and strategic partners who have contributed to the development of Indonesia's genomics ecosystem. Guests shared insights on the latest developments in genetics and AI technology and discussed how these innovations could revolutionize the way people manage their health.

In addition to sharing REGENE's three-year journey, this milestone event featured a panel discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing the accuracy of medical diagnoses and treatment effectiveness. The discussion highlighted the importance of integrating genomic data with AI to create a more holistic and evidence-based medical approach.

REGENE Genomics encourages individuals to take a proactive approach to their health by leveraging genomics technology. Through DNA testing, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of their health risks and take preventive steps early. This aligns with REGENE's mission to create a healthier society through the application of science and technology.

With a spirit of innovation and dedication to research and development, REGENE Genomics reaffirms its position as a leader in the technology-driven healthcare revolution in Indonesia. By developing more advanced solutions and fostering broader collaborations, REGENE is increasingly optimistic about making a greater positive impact on society.

About REGENE Genomics

REGENE Genomics is an innovative healthtech company specializing in predictive diagnostics based on genomics and AI. Founded by Desmond Previn and Vichi Lestari with a vision to empower individuals through genetic insights, REGENE provides more personalized, precise, and scientifically backed healthcare solutions.

