First Towers develops, constructs and owns telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico

Akanda Reaffirms its Continued Focus on the Growth of its Pre-Revenue Canadian Farming Property in British Columbia, at which the Company Plans to Develop THC and CBD Facilities

Intends to Discontinue and Cease its Business of Importing and Distributing Cannabis-Based Products in the United Kingdom Through its Canmart Ltd. Subsidiary

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda" or the "Company") today announced that it entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with First Towers & Fiber Corp., a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of British Columbia ("First Towers"), pursuant to which all of the common shares of First Towers (the "Exchanged Shares") shall be exchanged for either common shares, no par value, of the Company (the "Purchaser Shares"), or cash, and First Towers shall continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Transaction").

The Company expects that at the closing of the Transaction, its common shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under AKAN.

As part of the Transaction, substantially all of the shareholders of First Tower will receive consideration equal to one share of Akanda for every 2.5 First Towers shares held immediately prior to the closing, or an aggregate of approximately 15.3 million Purchaser Shares, subject to adjustment, including adjustments as a result of any reverse stock split or consolidation of the Company's shares. The remaining First Towers shareholders will instead receive as consideration an aggregate of approximately US$14.1 million, payable by the Company 18 months after the closing of the Transaction. The Company also agreed to assume outstanding options granted by First Towers and certain indebtedness of First Towers.

At the closing, it is expected that First Towers shareholders will own approximately 83.1% of the combined company, and certain holders of indebtedness of First Towers will own approximately 5.8% of the combined company as partial satisfaction of such indebtedness, without taking into account any future capital raises the Company may consummate prior to closing.

About First Towers

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries.

Owns the largest built to suite 5G dark fiber optic network in Central Mexico.

20-year master lease agreements in place for both tower development and fiber network.

Preferred partner in providing coverage to the rural regions of Mexico.

Veteran tower development team with 20+ years of experience in telecommunications infrastructure development.

24 towers deployed to date and an additional 6 under construction, with the opportunity to continue to develop in key Mexican markets.

Mexico Opportunity

The telecommunication industry in Latin America is worth an estimated US$81 billion, with Mexico being the second largest market and on a GDP per capita basis, Mexico ranks 11th across the region. Mexico has 93 mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 habitants compared to just 18 fixed phone subscriptions per 100 habitants. Mexico is an OECD nation with an investment-grade sovereign credit rating, controlled public debt, stable inflation and currency offering an attractive market for investment.

First Towers estimates that several thousand new wireless towers need to be built in Mexico to give at least 4G LTE coverage to 96.4% of Mexico's population.

First Towers owns and operates 700+kms 5G dark fiber network in central Mexico, where some of the strongest industrial and fastest growing state economies in Mexico are located, with multinational telecommunications giant Telefonica as anchor under a 20 year leasing contract.

Latin America Opportunity

Through relationships in Latin America, First Towers expects to expand into other Latin American countries, as coverage in the Latin American region is also still limited to certain neighborhoods of major cities.

4G penetration is still below 70% in Latin America.

By 2026, 5G is expected to represent less than 43% of mobile subscriptions in Latin America and the average traffic per smartphone is forecast to be approximately 35GB per month.

An estimated 244 million people in Latin America, which is close to one third of the population, do not have access to the internet. Deployment of 5G networks represents a significant opportunity as it is projected that the digitalization of industries could develop into a market of more than US$21 billion annually.

Other Information

Additional information about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a Report on Form 6-K to be filed by Akanda with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Cessation of Canmart Business

After evaluating the current state of the Company's business of importing and distributing cannabis-based products in the United Kingdom through its Canmart Ltd. subsidiary, the Company's Board of Directors has determined to discontinue and cease its U.K operations and shut down Canmart Ltd. The Board came to this conclusion after receiving notification from Canmart's directors that they intend to resign and the difficulty in finding qualified replacements, determining that the expense and timing of renewing its license to operate in the U.K. when compared to projected near-term future revenues is not cost effective, and evaluating the continued potential exposure to Canmart's existing lawsuits, among other things.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to continue its focus on the growth of its pre-revenue Canadian farming property in British Columbia, at which the Company plans to develop THC and CBD facilities. To date, the Company has not yet cultivated any product from this land.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

