The launch for Kinéis is the fifth in a series of five dedicated Electron launches for the French Internet-of-Things constellation operator, and will put Rocket Lab on track to deploy the entire constellation in less than a year

Rocket Lab USA, Inc ("Rocket Lab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, today announced it has scheduled two Electron launches from its privately owned launch site in New Zealand three days apart, a first for the Company.

Rocket Lab will launch its next Electron rocket no earlier than March 15th NZDT for its customer iQPS, followed three days later by its latest launch for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider, during a launch window that opens on March 18th NZDT.

The "High Five" mission for Kinéis is the fifth of five dedicated Electron launches in a multi-launch contract with the company that will see Rocket Lab deploy an entire constellation of 25 IoT satellites in less than a year. The first four missions were successfully launched by Electron in June, September, November 2024, and February 2025. The "High Five" launch will be Rocket Lab's 62nd Electron launch overall and fourth launch of 2025.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: "An entire constellation deployed to precise orbits on the customers' schedule in less than a year that's the value that dedicated launch on Electron delivers to our customers. Doing so back-to-back with another mission from the same launch site only days prior even further attests to Electron's industry leadership for satellite operators globally. We're proud to be teaming up with Kinéis once again to bring their IoT constellation to life in short order."

"This fifth launch with Rocket Lab will mark a major milestone for Kinéis: the completion of our constellation deployment in less than a year. I commend the commitment and professionalism of the Kinéis teams, Rocket Lab, and all our partners a tremendous challenge successfully achieved together!" Michel Sarthou, Kinéis Chief Technology Officer.

Mission Name: High Five

Customer: Kinéis

Launch Window: Opens March 18 at 14:31 NZDT

Launch Site: Launch Complex 1, New Zealand

Live launch broadcast: Live from around T-20 minutes on launch day www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream

Images and video: www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab

About Rocket Lab:

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

About Kinéis:

Created in 2018, Kinéis is a satellite operator and global connectivity provider. It inherited 40 years of expertise in the Argos system, founded by CNES (French space agency) and historically operated by CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites). Its mission is to develop reliable technology that provides easy access to useful satellite data. To make life easier for professionals and encourage them to use its products and services, Kinéis locates and connects objects wherever they are on the planet. Thanks to its technological innovation capabilities, Kinéis forges links between New Space and IoT and connects hundreds of customers with satellite IoT. On January 27, 2025, the French Government and the General Secretariat for Investment announced the winners of the France 2030 space call for projects. Kinéis is among the seven selected companies, reaffirming its position as a technological pioneer.

Thanks to its constellation of 25 nanosatellites, Kinéis can connect any object from anywhere in the world and transmit useful data from these objects to users in near real time. This data is a decision-making tool that can be used to optimize activities while reducing risks, thanks to three essential functions: tracking, monitoring and alerting.

Kinéis' space connectivity applications are used in a number of fields that represent major challenges for mankind, its activities and its environment today: natural risk prevention (detection of forest fires, floods, pollution, etc.), monitoring of infrastructures and energy networks (detection of anomalies, predictive maintenance, etc.), transport and logistics monitoring, agriculture, traceability of wild and farmed animals, and monitoring of commercial and leisure maritime activities.

The Kinéis constellation also integrates the AIS (Automatic Identification System), a maritime automatic identification system for ships operating on VHF (Very High Frequency) radio frequencies, which enables ships and surveillance systems to know the identity, position, direction and status of ships at sea.

Kinéis' satellite-based AIS (S-AIS) is a high-performance system (requiring no ground infrastructure) that complements terrestrial AIS, enabling ships to be monitored worldwide, even in international waters not accessible by terrestrial AIS.

Forward-Looking Statements

