Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Announces New Goal To Enable 1.5 Billion Meals Across Local Communities by 2030

Albertsons® Cos. Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors program also pledges $10 million annually to help end the cycle of hunger

Albertsons® Companies, Inc ("Albertsons") and The Albertsons® Companies Foundation ("The Foundation") announced two significant advancements in the company's mission to help end the cycle of hunger during the South by Southwest® SXSW® Conference and Festivals. As part of the grocer's Recipe for Change® impact framework, Albertsons will enable a new goal of 1.5 billion meals by 2030 through a combination of surplus food donations from stores and funds raised by the Foundation, after meeting its original goal of enabling more than one billion meals. Additionally, The Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors program will invest $10 million annually to help break the cycle of hunger through various initiatives including its Innovation Spark Fund program; the E.A.T. curriculum for middle and high school students; a coalition created to tackle summer hunger; and other programs aimed at reducing food insecurity.

"At Albertsons, we remain committed to fighting food insecurity in the communities we serve today while working to create lasting solutions to end hunger tomorrow, and forever," said Jennifer Saenz, EVP of Pharmacy and E-Commerce for Albertsons and Board Chair for The Foundation. "The time for change is now as more than 44 million Americans, including 13.4 million children*, face the challenge of food insecurity, and we must come together across communities to solve this hunger crisis."

Ending Hunger Today, Tomorrow, and Forever

In support of the Food Track at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Albertsons teamed up with Kellanova, maker of snacking brands like Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®, No Kid Hungry and Regen House, a collaboration between HowGood, EIT Food, and the Institute of Regeneration, to discuss viable solutions to tackle hunger. After unveiling Albertsons' new meals goal and annual Foundation investment, Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of The Foundation, participated in a lively panel discussion with Stephanie Slingerland, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Kellanova, and Anne Filipic, CEO at No Kid Hungry. During the panel, each participant discussed their organization's approach to helping eradicate hunger as well as their programs and commitments to continue fighting food insecurity. Attendees were then invited to visit three stations at the event - Today, Tomorrow and Forever - to learn about actions they can take to help end the cycle of hunger.

"Food insecurity is a complex problem that requires collaboration to create long-term, lasting solutions," said Duncan Anderson. "By partnering with Kellanova, No Kid Hungry and Regen House at such an innovative conference like SXSW, we have the unique opportunity to shine a light on hunger and the urgent need for communities to come together to address food insecurity and brainstorm innovative solutions."

Nourishing Neighbors Program

Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of The Foundation, seeks to ensure at-risk children, adults, seniors and families have access to the food they need to thrive.

This past June, Nourishing Neighbors celebrated a decade of fighting hunger in local communities. Since the program's inception in 2014, Nourishing Neighbors has raised more than $297 million for thousands of nonprofit organizations that are on the front lines of combatting hunger in America.

Donating Surplus Food to Local Communities

Each year, Albertsons stores donate millions of pounds of food to local food banks, pantries and other organizations that are on the front lines in the fight against hunger. As outlined in the latest Recipe for Change report, the company donated more than 92 million pounds of food from stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities in 2023, which is the equivalent of enabling over 76 million meals. Additionally, local stores support hunger relief efforts such as food drives and volunteer initiatives. Thanks to these efforts, combined with the generosity of Albertsons' associates and customers, the company met our original goal of enabling more than one billion meals in 2023.

"A key component of our Recipe for Change framework is fighting food insecurity at a local level which is why we're constantly exploring programs and partnerships that advance localized food donation solutions," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer for Albertsons. "We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made to date, and we're keen to leverage and implement innovative practices as we work to achieve our new goal of enabling an additional 1.5 billion meals by 2030."

For more information on The Foundation and Nourishing Neighbors, click here. For the 2024 Recipe for Change Report, click here.

*Household Food Security in the United States in 2022, page 10

See original press release here and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Albertsons Companies and The Albertsons Companies Foundation announced significant advancements in the company's mission to help end the cycle of hunger during the SXSW Conference and Festivals. Image Courtesy: Albertsons Companies

