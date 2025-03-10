Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Eli Yufest, Executive Director, The Canadian ETF Association ("CETFA"), Peter Haynes, Managing Director, Index Products and Market Structure Research, TD Securities Inc. and CEFTA's board of directors and members, joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the ETF.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsGJB2iuckM

CETFA serves as the national voice for Canada's ETF industry, representing about 94% of exchange traded fund (ETF) assets in Canada. CETFA is dedicated to promoting the growth, sustainability, and integrity of the ETF industry. It keeps investment professionals informed about industry developments, educates investors on ETFs and their benefits, and works to dispel common misconceptions. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, CETFA supports a thriving ETF ecosystem, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all market participants. By fostering a deeper understanding of ETFs, CETFA empowers investors to make informed decisions while strengthening confidence in the industry. As a trusted resource, CETFA continues to drive awareness within Canada's evolving financial landscape.

