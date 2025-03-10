Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Streamlines Portfolio to Focus on Core Operating Assets

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") announces the sale of its minority stake in Supercritical Solutions as part of its strategy to sharpen focus on its core operating assets and drive shareholder value.

The transaction is valued at approximately US$1.8 million, with 60% of the funds already received. The buyer has up to 60 days to complete the purchase of the remaining 40% balance.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho, stated, "In 2025, our goal is to streamline our portfolio and concentrate on our core operating assets, where we can drive development and success. We have immense respect for the Supercritical Solutions team and their technology, and we look forward to it becoming a key supply option for our Hydrogen Technologies' boiler customers in the future."

Jericho also announces that it has granted 3,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Plan"), to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.20 for a period of up to 5 years.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Additionally, JEV announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Senergy Communications Capital Inc., for an initial two-month period, expected to commence on April 1, 2025. Under the agreement, Senergy will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including digital advertising, media program management, social media marketing and shareholder communications. The agreement may be extended upon mutual written consent. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Senergy a fee of up to C$100,000 plus GST in installments over the term of agreement. To the Company's knowledge, Senergy and its principal, have no direct or indirect interest in JEV and have no intention or right to acquire such an interest. The engagement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Senergy is a British Columbia based company headed by Aleem Fidai who is operating at arm's length from the Company.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold a strategic investment and board position in California Catalysts (formerly H2U Technologies), a leading developer of advanced materials for electrolysis. Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production.

