Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide, among other things, business and capital markets advisory services to the Corporation (the "Services").

Oak Hill is an asset management distribution, corporate advisory and investor relation company that has been engaged, among other things, to heighten market and brand awareness for Kovo and to broaden the Corporation's reach within the investment community. Oak Hill has been engaged by the Corporation for an initial period of three months and agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing its Services. In connection with the Services, Oak Hill will be paid a monthly fee of $12,000, plus applicable taxes. Neither Oak Hill nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business process optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI-applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244046

SOURCE: Kovo+ Holdings Inc.