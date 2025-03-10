Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Announces Inclusion in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaires Index

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd . ("Southern Cross Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) announces that the CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDI") of the Company will be added to the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index effective prior to Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") market open on March 24, 2025.

Michael Hudson, Southern Cross Gold's President & CEO, commented , "We are delighted to be included in the All Ordinaries Index, which recognizes our team's hard work and the support of our shareholders in building Southern Cross Gold into a significant player in the Australian gold and critical metals sector. This inclusion will increase our visibility to a broader range of investors and potentially improve the liquidity of our shares, benefiting all stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to engage with investment analysts, institutional fund managers, and investors both in Australia and internationally as we continue to build one of the world's most significant gold-antimony assets at Sunday Creek."

The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index is Australia's oldest share market indicator and represents the 500 largest companies listed on the ASX by market capitalization. The index is widely regarded as the benchmark for measuring the performance of the Australian equity market.

Southern Cross Gold's inclusion in this index is expected to attract increased interest from institutional investors, index funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the All Ordinaries, potentially enhancing the Company's visibility and trading liquidity.

Southern Cross Gold's CDIs commenced trading on the ASX under the ticker symbol SX2 on January 15, 2025. Each CDI represents one fully paid share of common stock of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold also announces the granting of an aggregate of 700,000 stock options (the "Options") to Canadian officers and a consultant in Australia to acquire an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company for a period of three years and vest immediately from the date of grant. The Options are exercisable at C$3.38. The granting of the Options is part of the long-term compensation, alignment and employee retention incentives program provided by the Company.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV: SXGC and ASX: SX2

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 60 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 73.3 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and an aggressive 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

