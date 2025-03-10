DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: BAVENCIO Continues to Strengthen Its Position in the Immuno-Oncology Landscape | DelveInsight

With the rising adoption of checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies, BAVENCIO's market growth is driven by expanding indications and strategic partnerships. However, competition from KEYTRUDA and TECENTRIQ poses challenges, making differentiation through combination strategies key to its success.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " BAVENCIO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around BAVENCIO, a human IgG1 lambda monoclonal antibody that targets programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of BAVENCIO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Pfizer/Merck/EMD Sereno's BAVENCIO (avelumab) Overview

BAVENCIO is a human antibody targeting programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1). Preclinical studies have demonstrated its ability to activate both adaptive and innate immune responses. By inhibiting the interaction between PD-L1 and PD-1 receptors, BAVENCIO helps restore T cell-mediated antitumor immunity in preclinical models. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and commercialize BAVENCIO.

In the U.S., BAVENCIO is approved for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. It is also indicated for patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who experience disease progression during or after platinum-based chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-based treatment.

Additionally, BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib is approved in the U.S. for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The FDA has also granted accelerated approval for BAVENCIO in the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years and older) with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval may depend on further clinical trials confirming its benefits. Currently, BAVENCIO is approved in 50 countries for at least one indication.

Drug Name BAVENCIO (avelumab) Molecule type Monoclonal antibody Developer Pfizer/Merck/EMD Sereno Approved Indications Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Urothelial Carcinoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma Mechanism of action PD-L1 inhibitors Route of administration IV

Learn more about BAVENCIO projected market size for merkel cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, and renal cell carcinoma @ BAVENCIO Market Potential

Urothelial carcinoma is the most common cancer of the urinary system, arising from urothelial cells and primarily affecting individuals over the age of 50. It is more prevalent in males, with an incidence rate two to three times higher than in females. According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 41 million new cases of urothelial carcinoma were reported across the 7MM in 2023.

The standard treatment primarily involves chemotherapy, particularly cisplatin-based regimens. For patients who do not respond to initial systemic therapy, immunotherapy-using agents such as atezolizumab and pembrolizumab-serves as a secondary option. In some cases, surgical interventions like nephroureterectomy are also performed. Approved treatment options for urothelial carcinoma include OPDIVO (nivolumab), PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), and BAVENCIO (avelumab), among others.

The urothelial carcinoma treatment market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 900 million in 2023 at a notable CAGR through 2034, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies currently in clinical trials. However, challenges such as treatment complications in elderly patients and dependence on blood transfusions may pose barriers to market expansion.

Dive deep into an in-depth assessment of the Urothelial Carcinoma Market

Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare and aggressive neuroendocrine skin cancer that originates from Merkel cells-specialized mechanoreceptors located at the dermo-epidermal junction responsible for touch sensation. According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 9,000 new cases of MCC were reported in the 7MM in 2023, with the United States accounting for 37% of these cases.

Several approved treatments for MCC are currently available, primarily focusing on immune modulation. Notable therapies include BAVENCIO, a monoclonal antibody developed by Merck KGaA; KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), a PD-1 inhibitor from Merck; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr), a PD-1 inhibitor co-developed by Incyte Corporation and MacroGenics.

DelveInsight's analysis estimates that the MCC treatment market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 411 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies.

Discover more about the Merkel cell carcinoma market in detail @ Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Renal cell carcinoma is the most prevalent form of kidney cancer, comprising approximately 90% of all cases. It ranks among the ten most common cancers worldwide. The prognosis for advanced RCC remains poor, with a five-year survival rate of around 11-12%. Research indicates that RCC accounts for the vast majority of kidney cancer cases.

Over the past decade, the treatment landscape for advanced RCC has evolved significantly, driven by the introduction of novel therapies and advancements in surgical and ablative techniques. Treatment approaches have become increasingly personalized, with prognostic groups established to tailor interventions based on disease severity.

For patients in good health with isolated metastases, surgical excision, radiotherapy, or ablative therapy may be recommended to postpone systemic treatment. Meanwhile, those ineligible for surgical removal may benefit from alternatives such as cryoablation, thermal ablation, or stereotactic ablative body radiation therapy. Additionally, targeted treatments like tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and anti-VEGF antibodies have become essential in both first- and second-line therapy, offering effective management options for advanced RCC.

The market outlook for advanced RCC appears promising, driven by ongoing innovations and the expansion of therapeutic options. As investigational treatments advance through clinical trials, they have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and address existing gaps in care. The competitive landscape is rapidly evolving, with developments in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments aiming to enhance survival rates and quality of life for patients with advanced RCC.

For more insights on the evolving landscape of renal cell carcinoma, visit @ Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

Emerging Competitors of BAVENCIO

The urothelial carcinoma pipeline is highly dynamic, with promising new therapies in development, including IMFINZI + IMJUDO + SoC (AstraZeneca), Disitamab vedotin (Pfizer), Vactosertib + IMFINZI (MedPacto), TYRA-300 (Tyra Biosciences), LYTGOBI + KEYTRUDA (Taiho Oncology), UGN-104 (UroGen Pharma), and others.

In the Merkel cell carcinoma space, the potential emerging competitors of BAVENCIO include IFx-2.0 (TuHURA Biosciences), NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF) (Philogen), ITI 3000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), PH 762 (Phio Pharmaceuticals/AgonOx), KT 253 (Kymera Therapeutics), MCLA 145 (Merus N.V.), and others.

Key companies such as Exelixis/Bristol-Myers Squibb (Zanzalintinib (XL092) + Nivolumab), AstraZeneca/ HUTCHMED (Savolitinib + Durvalumab), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Ciforadenant (CPI-444)), Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Abexinostat), NiKang Therapeutics (NKT2152), and others are involved in developing drugs for advanced RCC.

To know more about the number of competing drugs in development, visit @ BAVENCIO Market Positioning Compared to Other Drugs

Key Milestones of BAVENCIO

In January 2021, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) approved BAVENCIO as a monotherapy for first-line maintenance in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have remained progression-free after undergoing platinum-based chemotherapy.

announced that the European Commission (EC) approved BAVENCIO as a monotherapy for first-line maintenance in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have remained progression-free after undergoing platinum-based chemotherapy. In December 2020, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of BAVENCIO as a monotherapy for first-line maintenance in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have remained progression-free after undergoing platinum-based chemotherapy.

announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of BAVENCIO as a monotherapy for first-line maintenance in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have remained progression-free after undergoing platinum-based chemotherapy. In June 2020, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO as a maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease has not progressed following first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

announced that the FDA has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO as a maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease has not progressed following first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. In June 2020, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted for review the Type II variation application for BAVENCIO as a first-line maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted for review the Type II variation application for BAVENCIO as a first-line maintenance treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In April 2020, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. finalized the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for BAVENCIO as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

finalized the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for BAVENCIO as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In October 2019, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In May 2019, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA granted approval for BAVENCIO in combination with INLYTA as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

announced that the FDA granted approval for BAVENCIO in combination with INLYTA as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In December 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to avelumab in combination with INLYTA (axitinib) for newly diagnosed patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to avelumab in combination with INLYTA (axitinib) for newly diagnosed patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In September 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved BAVENCIO as a standalone treatment for adult patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC), a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved BAVENCIO as a standalone treatment for adult patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC), a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. In September 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved BAVENCIO as the first and only treatment for curatively unresectable Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), a rare and aggressive cancer, in Japan.

announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved BAVENCIO as the first and only treatment for curatively unresectable Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), a rare and aggressive cancer, in Japan. In May 2017, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA approved BAVENCIO Injection to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease has progressed during or after platinum-based chemotherapy or within 12 months of receiving neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-based treatment.

announced that the FDA approved BAVENCIO Injection to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease has progressed during or after platinum-based chemotherapy or within 12 months of receiving neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-based treatment. In March 2017, EMD Serono and Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA has approved BAVENCIO Injection 20 mg/mL, an intravenous treatment for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC).

announced that the FDA has approved BAVENCIO Injection 20 mg/mL, an intravenous treatment for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC). In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and market BAVENCIO.

Discover how BAVENCIO is shaping the merkel cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, and renal cell carcinoma treatment landscape @ BAVENCIO Injection

BAVENCIO Market Dynamics

BAVENCIO, co-developed by Merck KGaA and Pfizer, is an anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor primarily approved for urothelial carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. Its key differentiation lies in its first-in-class approval for maintenance therapy in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, setting it apart from competitors like KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab). However, in the broader immuno-oncology (IO) landscape, BAVENCIO faces stiff competition from other PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors that dominate indications in lung, renal, and other cancers.

BAVENCIO's market uptake has been driven by its unique approval in the urothelial carcinoma maintenance setting, where it demonstrated a significant survival benefit. The drug has gained traction in major markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, benefiting from increased awareness and inclusion in treatment guidelines. However, its adoption has been tempered by physician familiarity with established IO therapies and payer considerations around cost-effectiveness, especially in competitive oncology segments.

One of BAVENCIO's primary challenges is its limited label expansion compared to blockbuster PD-1 inhibitors like OPDIVO (nivolumab) and KEYTRUDA. While its urothelial carcinoma approval has a strong foothold, its lack of widespread use in high-incidence cancers like NSCLC constrains its market potential. Nonetheless, ongoing clinical trials exploring novel combination strategies with other immunotherapies and targeted agents could enhance its market positioning. Additionally, emerging markets and label expansions offer opportunities for future growth.

The future of BAVENCIO will largely depend on its ability to secure new indications and differentiate itself in the crowded IO space. With increasing competition and biosimilar threats on the horizon, strategic partnerships, real-world evidence generation, and market access strategies will be crucial in sustaining its commercial success.

Dive deeper to get more insight into BAVENCIO's strengths & weaknesses relative to competitors @ BAVENCIO Market Drug Report

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 BAVENCIO: Pfizer/Merck/EMD Sereno 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of BAVENCIO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of BAVENCIO

Related Reports

Urothelial Carcinoma Market

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key urothelial carcinoma companies including Pfizer, Merck, Eisai Inc, AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc, Bayer, Incyte Corporation, Acerta Pharma BV, among others.

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key urothelial carcinoma companies, including MedPacto, AstraZeneca, Helsinn, QED Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Abbisko Therapeutics, Bayer, 4D pharma plc, RemeGen, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Ikena Oncology, Vyriad, Seagen, RemeGen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Prestige BioPharma, TARIS Biomedical, Janssen Research and Development, among others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key merkel cell carcinoma companies including TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Immunomic Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, AgonOx, Kymera Therapeutics, Merus N.V., among others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key renal cell carcinoma companies including AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bavencio-continues-to-strengthen-its-position-in-the-immuno-oncology-landscape--delveinsight-302396598.html