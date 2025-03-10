Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - KnewChoice, a digital marketing trailblazer, proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth. Over the past year, the agency has redefined performance marketing by leveraging AI-driven automation, competitor research, and data-driven strategies to maximize marketing efficiency while minimizing unnecessary spending for themselves and their clients.

KnewChoice CEO Ivan Velazquez holding the AI-powered brain that has fueled the agency's growth over the past year.

At the core of KnewChoice's success lies its ability to streamline and scale operations using AI-driven tools. By automating time-consuming tasks like lead prospecting, campaign performance analysis, and competitive market research, the agency has freed up resources to concentrate on high-impact strategy development for clients. These efficiencies have allowed KnewChoice to deliver quicker, smarter, and more cost-effective marketing solutions, assisting businesses in maximizing their ad spend without months of trial and error.

"Reflecting on our first year, it's amazing to see how AI and automation have accelerated our growth and strengthened our clients' success," said Ivan Velazquez, CEO of KnewChoice. "By integrating advanced data analysis and competitor insights, we've discovered opportunities that drive significant revenue, giving our clients a competitive edge in their industries."

Through its innovative use of AI, KnewChoice has developed highly targeted PPC, SEO, social media, and e-commerce marketing strategies that deliver measurable ROI. The agency's data-centric approach has allowed businesses to cut wasted ad spend, refine audience targeting, and optimize campaigns more accurately.

Looking ahead, KnewChoice remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-powered marketing and evolving its strategies to stay ahead of industry trends. With a strong foundation built on innovation and efficiency, the agency is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.

About KnewChoice Inc

KnewChoice is a results-driven digital marketing agency specializing in PPC, SEO, Social Media, and E-commerce marketing. Known for its data-centric approach, KnewChoice leverages AI- powered insights and in-depth market research to develop highly targeted campaigns that drive measurable revenue growth. By prioritizing efficiency and performance, the agency delivers marketing strategies that minimize costly trial-and-error, helping businesses accelerate success without unnecessary delays. With a commitment to innovation and transparency, KnewChoice is redefining how companies scale their digital presence and maximize ROI.

