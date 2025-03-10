Royalties Inc. Presenting at Investor Summit Virtual on Tuesday March 11, 2025

Royalties Inc. (CSE:RI),("the Company") will be presenting online at this year's Investor Summit Virtual at 11am on Tuesday March 11, 2025.

To register https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52147

https://virtual-investor-summit-group2025.events.accessnewswire.com/participations/478329

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who have a catalyst and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim (backed by a court approved lien) to a 2% net smelter royalty on five mining concessions which are part of the Cozamin mine operated by Capstone Copper Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 30 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $10 million in dividends since 2019 from 30 cash-flowing catalogs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

Tim Gallagher Andrew Robertson Connor Gallagher CEO & Director Director Investor Relations (416) 925-0090 (416) 317-0137 (647) 921-2206

