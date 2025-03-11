Oracle's recent quarterly performance showed a mix of promising growth and slight misses against market expectations. The software giant reported a 6% revenue increase to $14.13 billion for its third fiscal quarter ending February, though this fell short of analysts' anticipated $14.39 billion. Despite posting adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, below the expected $1.49, Oracle's net profit surged impressively by 22% year-over-year, reaching nearly $2.94 billion. The company's Remaining Performance Obligations-indicating already booked future revenue-climbed dramatically by 62% to $130 billion, signaling strong forward momentum. Investors responded positively to the increased dividend announcement, with Oracle shares rising up to 5% in after-hours trading despite the minor shortfalls.

AI Growth Strategy Intensifies

The tech corporation is strategically positioning itself as a key infrastructure provider in the artificial intelligence boom, having secured significant cloud agreements with leading AI firms including OpenAI (ChatGPT's developer) and Elon Musk's xAI. According to company leadership, demand for data center capacity has reached record levels, prompting Oracle to announce plans to double its data center capacity during the current calendar year. This strategic focus on the promising AI segment appears to be resonating well with investors, supporting the stock despite quarterly figures slightly lagging expectations.

