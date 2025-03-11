Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - EV Minerals Corporation (CSE: EVM) (FSE: RLC) (the "Company" or "EVM") announces that Rebecca Hudson, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned effective February 28, 2025. The Company would like to thank Ms. Hudson for her valuable contributions to the Company over the years as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

In connection with Ms. Hudson's resignation, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Pekurar has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Pekurar has over 13 years of private and public company leadership experience as a Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Director, working to foster a culture of accountability and transparency. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a master's degree in management and professional accounting from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. The current focus is the EVM Nickel Project, host of the nickel-copper-cobalt McNickel deposit. The Project is comprised of 32 mineral claims covering approximately 1,792 hectares located in the Saguenay area, the Province of Quebec. This deposit contains a non-current historical resource of 5.585 million tonnes with grades of 0.21% Ni, 0.11% Cu and 0.03% Co (NI 43-101 non-compliant resource), which is to be re-evaluated with the consideration of using either bioleaching or acid leaching and electrowinning for nickel, cobalt, and copper recovery.

* The foregoing historical resource estimates presented above were completed in 1989, prior to the implementation of the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company is not treating the historic resources as current. However, given the abundance and quality of the historic drill work completed, the Company is confident that a mineral resource could be generated on the deposit through sufficient confirmation drilling.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

