WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Tradegate
10.03.25
21:58 Uhr
122,60 Euro
-0,40
-0,33 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
Alibaba International; Alibaba.com: Alibaba's Accio Hits 1 Million Users, Unveiling New AI Features to Empower SMEs in Global Trade

Finanznachrichten News

Leveraging Reasoning models to Simplify Market Entry and Global Sourcing for SMEs

HANGZHOU, China, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group ("Alibaba International") announced today that its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven business-to-business (B2B) search engine, Accio, has surpassed 1 million users within five months of launch. To further empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), two new features-Business Research and Deep Search-are now available, offering AI-driven solutions for market entry and global sourcing.

Recent AI Momentum at Alibaba

Accio is an AI-native application designed to simplify global trade for SMEs. Built on Alibaba's foundational technologies-including the Qwen large language model available as open-source-Accio leverages reasoning models fine-tuned with real industry data across the internet. These models power Accio's multilingual capabilities and ability to generate precise market insights and actionable sourcing strategies.

"Reaching 1 million users is just the beginning. Our goal is to consistently refine our toolkit, enabling SMEs to seamlessly integrate AI functionalities into their workflows," said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global B2B e-commerce and a business unit of Alibaba International. "With the enhanced Accio, anyone can now turn vague product ideas into actionable plans in minutes, not months. Everyone can get a shot at becoming an entrepreneur."

Business Research: From Insights to Execution

Accio's Business Research streamlines market analysis by automating labor-intensive tasks like data collection and trend tracking. Instead of juggling scattered reports, users input broad goals-such as launching a product in a new region-and receive structured, real-time reports on consumer demand, pricing trends and competitive landscapes. The tool identifies high-potential niches, and even generates ready-to-use business plans with cost estimates and supplier recommendations. This allows SMEs to act swiftly on opportunities without months of groundwork.

Deep Search: Precision Sourcing, Simplified

Deep Search tackles the complexities of global sourcing by adapting to intricate requirements-whether technical specs, certifications or budget constraints. If a query yields few results, it will intelligently refine searches using synonyms or industry terms, mimicking procurement experts. The feature also vets suppliers for compliance and reliability, delivering AI-curated shortlists in minutes. By translating decades of Alibaba's trade data into an intuitive interface, it empowers newcomers to source like seasoned professionals.

Revamping Global Trade with AI

A recent Alibaba.com survey of over 4,000 sourcing decision-makers across the US, UK, Germany and France revealed that nearly 64% plan to integrate AI into their sourcing strategies by 2025. Their top motivations include long-term business growth, efficiency improvements and cost reductions.

With global trade projected to exceed $33 trillion in 2024[1], businesses are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to stay competitive. Tools like Accio address this need by simplifying AI adoption.

Alibaba.com is also undergoing a comprehensive upgrade to incorporate Accio's capabilities, empowering its 50 million SME buyers and sellers to identify business opportunities and connect with trustworthy suppliers.

To try the new product, please visit: Accio.ai or Accio.com

# # #

About Alibaba International

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (Alibaba International) is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Media Contact

Lingnan Cui
Alibaba International
cuilingnan.cln@alibaba-inc.com

[1] https://unctad.org/news/global-trade-set-reach-new-high-opportunities-and-challenges-developing-economies-2025#:~:text=Global%20trade%20is%20set%20to,global%20trade%20despite%20persistent%20challenges.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabas-accio-hits-1-million-users-unveiling-new-ai-features-to-empower-smes-in-global-trade-302397145.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
