Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 11 March 2025 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Revenues increased by 10% to CHF 2'136 million

Management fees amounted to CHF 1'625 million, up 3%, adversely impacted by FX effects

Performance fees up 38% to CHF 511 million (24% of total revenues); improved exit activity drove H2 results; forward guidance on performance fees confirmed

EBITDA up 10% to CHF 1'357 million; EBITDA margin stable at 63.6%

Profit up 12% to CHF 1'128 million; proposed dividend up 8% to CHF 42.00 per share

Reconfirmed guidance of expected total new client assets of USD 26 to 31 billion in 2025 Summary of key financials 2024 (in CHF million) 2024 2023 Revenues[1] 2'136 1'945 10% Management fees[2] 1'625 1'575 3% Performance fees 511 369 38% Total operating costs[3] -778 -711 9% EBITDA[4] 1'357 1'234 10% EBITDA margin 63.6% 63.4% EBIT[4] 1'309 1'193 10% EBIT margin 61.3% 61.3% Net finance income and expenses 61 16 Income taxes -242 -205 Profit 1'128 1'003 12% Dividend per share 42.00[5] 39.00 8%

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: "We experienced significant progress in our exit pipeline in the second half of 2024, driven by the sale of direct assets. This lifted full-year realizations by 53% year-on-year to USD 18 billion. We attribute this achievement to our transformational investing approach, which proved effective even in challenging market conditions. On the fundraising side, we have placed significant focus on growing our client base in North America and on the expansion of our private wealth business. North America contributed a record 33% to fundraising in 2024, half of which was attributable to private wealth investors. It's encouraging to see these strategic initiatives bearing fruit and contributing to our strong financial performance in 2024." 2024 financials Total revenues increased by 10% to CHF 2'136 million (2023: CHF 1'945 million) at a revenue margin[6] of 1.64% (2023: 1.56%). Management fees increased by 3% to CHF 1'625 million (2023: CHF 1'575 million) and developed in line with average assets under management [7] (AuM) in CHF. Foreign exchange effects, in particular the strengthening of the CHF against the USD and the EUR, negatively impacted management fee growth by 2%.

Performance fees increased by 38% to CHF 511 million (2023: CHF 369 million), representing 24% of total revenues (2023: 19%). The marked increase primarily resulted from successful exits and strong performance across portfolios in H2, which accounted for 68% of the total. Joris Gröflin, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, adds: "As exit markets recover in H2, we signed several significant exits across our direct private equity and infrastructure portfolios, which drove a strong increase in performance fees. As we look ahead, we have a USD 19 billion pipeline of direct assets[8] that are expected to be realized in the next 2-3 years. This gives us confidence in our ability to generate performance fees accounting for 25-40% of revenues from 2026 onwards." Total operating costs[9] increased at a slower rate than revenues, by 9% to CHF 778 million (2023: CHF 711 million), mainly driven by higher variable performance fee-related personnel expenses.

(85% of total operating costs) increased by 9% to CHF 658 million (2023: CHF 603 million), in line with revenues. Management fee-funded personnel expenses remained largely flat at CHF 472 million (2023: CHF 470 million), while the average number of FTEs decreased by 5%. Performance fee-related personnel expenses increased by 40% to CHF 186 million (2023: CHF 133 million), in-line with performance fees. Other operating expenses increased by 11% to CHF 120 million (2023: CHF 108 million). EBITDA increased by 10% to CHF 1'357 million (2023: CHF 1'234 million) at an EBITDA margin of 63.6% (2023: 63.4%). Depreciation & amortization increased 18% to CHF 49 million (2023: CHF 41 million). Consequently, EBIT increased by 10% to CHF 1'309 million (2023: CHF 1'193 million) at an EBIT margin of 61.3% (2023: 61.3%), in line with total revenues. Net finance income and expenses amounted to CHF 61 million (2023: CHF 16 million). The firm's transformational investing approach translated into positive underlying asset and portfolio performance, resulting in a contribution of CHF 112 million (2023: CHF 67 million) from Partners Group's investments alongside its clients. At the same time, negative foreign exchange effects, hedging, and interest expenses resulted in a negative contribution of CHF -51 million (2023: CHF -51 million). Income taxes totaled CHF 242 million (2023: CHF 205 million) at a tax rate of 18% (2023: 17%). In summary, the firm's profit increased to CHF 1'128 million (2023: CHF 1'003 million). Partners Group's Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 42.00 per share (previous year: CHF 39.00 per share) based on the solid development of the business and its confidence in the sustainability of the firm's growth. The proposal represents an increase of 8% year-on-year. Outlook For the full year 2025, Partners Group expects total new client assets of between USD 26 to 31 billion. This includes a guidance of USD 22 to 27 billion in expected gross client demand from existing Partners Group business activities and USD 4 billion of platform growth from the acquisition of Empira Group, which closed in early 2025. The firm bases its guidance on the large and visible pipeline of fundraising opportunities across all of the firm's private markets asset classes. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are USD -9 to -10 billion. With regard to financials, Partners Group reconfirms its expectation for performance fees to account for 20-30% of total revenues in 2025 and 25-40% from 2026 onwards. The firm bases its forward-looking expectation on the increasing proportion of the firm's maturing portfolio that consists of direct investments, which command a higher performance fee. Beginning in 2025, Partners Group will change its profitability measure from EBIT margin to EBITDA margin in the firm's external communication. Over the last three years, Partners Group's EBITDA margin has been stable at around 63%. The firm's approach to cost management remains unchanged and it will continue to apply an operating margin of approximately 60% for newly generated management fees (assuming stable foreign exchange rates) and performance fees. The decision to modify Partners Group's profitability measure was primarily driven by its increased engagement in M&A activities in a consolidating industry.[10] EBITDA has emerged as the European standard, with the majority of private market managers now referring to it as a key profitability measure. Conference call today & publication of 2024 Annual Report Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 9:00am CET. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release. The Annual Report as of 31 December 2024 is available for download at www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports . Upcoming key dates 12 March 2025 Capital Markets Day 23 April 2025 Publication of 2024 Sustainability Report 21 May 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 23 May 2025 Ex-dividend date 27 May 2025 Dividend payment date 15 July 2025 Announcement of AuM as of 30 June 2025 2 September 2025 Announcement of H1 Financial Results and Report as of 30 June 2025

[1]Revenues include management fees, net, and performance fees, net. [2] Management fees and other revenues, net, and other operating income. [3] For full-year 2024 onwards total operating costs exclude depreciation & amortization. [4] EBITDA and EBIT are an Alternative Performance Metrics (APM). APM are described in the firm's 2024 Annual Report on pages 35-37, available for download at www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports . [5]Dividend proposal relates to dividend to be paid for the financial year 2024, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. [6]Revenue margin is an APM, see 2024 Annual Report on pages 35-37. [7]Assets under Management is an APM, see 2024 Annual Report on pages 35-37. [8] Based on Net Asset Value for direct private equity and direct infrastructure investments as of 31 December 2024. [9] Total operating costs exclude depreciation & amortization. [10] Acquisitions could lead to significant amortization charges for newly recognized intangible assets. This would distort the firm's EBIT and EBIT margin, which may no longer accurately reflect the true operational strength and profitability of the business. The same holds true for depreciation driven by significant upfront office investments over the last five years. Both items have no impact on the operating cash flows. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1'800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.partnersgroup.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

