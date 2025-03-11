Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Curatis Announces Formation of Distinguished Advisory Board



11.03.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE Liestal, Switzerland, 11 March 2025: Curatis Holding (SIX:CURN) announces today the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of four internationally recognized experts across multiple medical and scientific disciplines. The board brings together leaders in pediatric oncology, neurology, drug development, and biochemistry to guide Curatis's research initiatives and strategic direction. "We are honored to welcome these distinguished experts to our Advisory Board," says Roland Rutschmann, CEO of Curatis. "Their collective expertise will be invaluable as we work to accelerate innovation and develop solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. This advisory board represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing medical science." The Advisory Board includes: Stewart Goldman, MD - An internationally renowned pediatric oncologist who serves as Chair of the Department of Child Health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix and Senior Vice President of Research at Phoenix Children's. Dr. Goldman oversees more than 700 research studies and is an accomplished leader in brain tumor research with over 170 peer-reviewed publications. Previously, he spent 23 years at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Prof. Dr. Andreas Gantenbein - Past-president of the Swiss Headache Society and a distinguished neurologist whose research focuses on clinical studies including medication overuse headache, menstrual migraine, and CGRP-antibodies. Prof. Gantenbein began his career as a clinical research fellow in the Headache Group at Queen Square, London, and has since published more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He currently runs a private practice in Bülach after serving as Chief Physician of Neurology at the rehabilitation center RehaClinic Bad Zurzach. Dr. Anthony Man, B.Med Sci, MB, BS, FRCP (UK) - A physician with over 35 years of experience in international clinical research and drug development across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Man has contributed to more than 30 successful new drug applications and has held senior management positions at pharmaceutical companies including Lederle, Roche, Ciba Geigy, and Novartis. He also served as Chief Development Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Basilea Pharmaceutica from 2000-2013. Prof. Dr. Arnim Pause, M.Sc., Ph.D. - A Professor of Biochemistry at McGill University's Goodman Cancer Institute and the Department of Biochemistry in Montreal, Canada. Prof. Pause is also Senior Director of Research at Kreamedica Inc. and has authored over 90 high-impact peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and patents. With experience in both academia and industry, his research expertise spans molecular medicine with a focus on cancer biology. "The formation of this Advisory Board represents a significant step forward in our mission to become a leading provider of highly specialised medicines in Europe", says Roland Rutschmann. "We look forward to the guidance and insights these distinguished advisors will provide as we work together to advance healthcare innovation and improve patient outcomes." For more information about Curatis and the Advisory Board, please visit our company website. About the Curatis Group Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with a distribution and drug development business. The focus of the Curatis Group's business activities is on high unmet medical need orphan and ultra-orphan indications, pursued via its wholly owned operating subsidiary Curatis AG. The Curatis Group was formed by the business combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG in April 2024. Investor Relations Contact

YUMA Capital

Thomas Bieri

Managing Partner

Tel: +41 44 575 20 01

thomas.bieri@yuma-capital.com Disclaimer The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated here is not for use in any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis' business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our listing prospectus in connection with the business combination from April 2024. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may slightly vary from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.



End of Media Release

