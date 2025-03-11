The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.03.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.03.2025Aktien1 US01644J1088 Alkami Technology Inc.2 NO0013460071 Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A.3 CA9219661076 Vanguard Mining Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3020792696 Armenien, Republik2 USQ2704MAN85 Commonwealth Bank of Australia3 XS2978816473 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development4 US377373AM70 GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC5 AU3SG0003155 New South Wales Treasury Corp.6 SE0023848429 Verve Group SE7 XS3015248209 Baidu Inc.8 US377372AP29 GlaxoSmithkline Capital Inc.9 US377372AQ02 GlaxoSmithkline Capital Inc.10 IE0002Y8CX98 WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF11 IE0003BJ2JS4 WisdomTree Uranium and Nuclear Energy UCITS ETF