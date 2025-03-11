The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.03.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.03.2025
Aktien
1 US01644J1088 Alkami Technology Inc.
2 NO0013460071 Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A.
3 CA9219661076 Vanguard Mining Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3020792696 Armenien, Republik
2 USQ2704MAN85 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
3 XS2978816473 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 US377373AM70 GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC
5 AU3SG0003155 New South Wales Treasury Corp.
6 SE0023848429 Verve Group SE
7 XS3015248209 Baidu Inc.
8 US377372AP29 GlaxoSmithkline Capital Inc.
9 US377372AQ02 GlaxoSmithkline Capital Inc.
10 IE0002Y8CX98 WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF
11 IE0003BJ2JS4 WisdomTree Uranium and Nuclear Energy UCITS ETF
