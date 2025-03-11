Embedded World 2025 Embedded World is one of the most influential exhibitions in the global embedded technology sector, attracting numerous experts in industrial computing, automotive electronics, IoT, and AI technologies each year. Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator of NAND controller and NAND storage solutions, will participate in the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Embedded World 2025 in Germany from March 11 to 13. Phison will showcase its exclusive AI solution aiDAPTIV+, the enterprise ultra-high-capacity Pascari PCIe 5.0 122.88TB SSD, and its latest automotive storage technology, the MPT5 Automotive PCIe Gen4 SSD, demonstrating over 15 years of technical expertise in the embedded market.

Phison will exhibit three key product series at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Embedded World:

1. Exclusive Patented AI Solution aiDAPTIV+ Winner of the 2025 Taiwan Excellence Silver Award, aiDAPTIV+ is an edge AI solution designed for enterprises, government institutions, and academia, addressing three critical challenges: data security, AI autonomy, and cost-effectiveness.

aiDAPTIV+ has been widely adopted in smart manufacturing, healthcare, government agencies, and higher education, with over 200 enterprises and 25 universities already implementing the solution. 2. Pascari D205V PCIe 5.0 122.88TB SSD The World's First PCIe Gen5 Enterprise Ultra-High-Capacity SSD Compliant with PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 standards, offering an unprecedented 122.88TB capacity to meet the extreme storage demands of AI computing, data centers, and cloud services.

to meet the extreme storage demands of AI computing, data centers, and cloud services. Features industry-leading endurance and low power consumption, making it ideal for large-scale enterprise and cloud applications. 3. MPT5 Automotive PCIe Gen4 SSD Phison's first PCIe Gen4 automotive SSD, compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3 standards, designed for autonomous driving, smart cockpits, and connected vehicle applications (such as Central Gateway, EDR, DSSAD).

Supports SR-IOV technology to enhance operational efficiency in multi-OS environments, delivering a high-performance solution for next-generation in-vehicle computing needs.

In addition to its Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products, Phison will also introduce two new industrial SSDs during Embedded World:

E29TI PCIe 4.0 Industrial SSD Designed for multifunction office machines and industrial computers, featuring up to 2TB capacity, support for pseudo SLC (pSLC) ultra-high durability technology, and multiple form factor options (including M.2 2280/2242/2230) to provide a stable and reliable storage solution.

Designed for multifunction office machines and industrial computers, featuring up to 2TB capacity, support for pseudo SLC (pSLC) ultra-high durability technology, and multiple form factor options (including M.2 2280/2242/2230) to provide a stable and reliable storage solution. E31TI PCIe 5.0 Industrial SSD The world's first industrial PCIe 5.0 SSD, offering read/write speeds of up to 10,300MB/s and 8,600MB/s, ideal for fanless industrial PCs and edge AI systems, ensuring a high-speed and stable computing environment.

K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison, stated: "We are honored to be invited by Taiwan Excellence to showcase our award-winning storage solutions at Embedded World. As AI, IoT, and edge computing continue to thrive, embedded systems and industrial computing are rapidly advancing towards an era of high performance and reliability. With over 15 years of experience in the embedded and industrial markets, Phison has developed a range of storage solutions specifically designed for harsh environments, catering to applications such as smart manufacturing, automotive electronics, industrial automation, and edge AI. We will continue to drive technological advancements, offering more efficient and secure solutions while collaborating with global partners to accelerate the digital transformation of AI and the embedded market, shaping a smarter and more sustainable future."

To explore the latest embedded storage solutions, please visit Phison's booth at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion.

Embedded World Exhibition: March 11-13, 2025

Booth Location: Hall 2, Booth No. 2-313, Messe Nuremberg, Germany

[PHISON's Quick Facts]

Over 25 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 4,000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers

More than 2,000 NAND-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

The global market share of SSD controllers exceeds 20%

The global market share of automotive-grade controllers exceeds 40%

Phison, along with NAND makers such as KIOXIA, Micron, Western Digital, Samsung, SK Hynix, and others, are long-term partners.

Over 70% of Phison's revenue contribution comes from "non-consumer" NAND storage applications, including servers, automotive systems, embedded systems, industrial applications, gaming consoles, and generative AI, allowing Phison to maintain relatively stable revenue and profitability despite fluctuations in the NAND industry.

Phison's mastery of the entire NAND industry ecosystem, including its relationships with upstream NAND makers, supply chain partners for NAND controllers and storage modules, and downstream NAND storage application customers, represents invaluable and irreplaceable value that Phison brings to its global clients and partners. It is also a key advantage that enables Phison to stand firm in the NAND industry.

[About PHISON]

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website or Phison Q&A for details.

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-win, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer's financial condition, exchange rate fluctuation, legal actions, amendments of the laws and regulations, global economy change, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

