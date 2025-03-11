Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Tokhtar gold property (the "Project") in northern Kazakhstan.
"Tokhtar is a bolt-on acquisition that unlocks substantial synergies given its close proximity to Varvara hub. The transaction structure offers a highly attractive base price while ensuring a balanced distribution of additional value from exploration between the parties", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
STRATEGIC RATIONALE
The Project is in line with Solidcore's stated strategy as it will provide:
ABOUT THE PROPERTY
The Tokhtar mining licence area covers 7.5 km2 and is located in the Kostanay region, 40 km away from the administrative centre, Jitiqara (population of approx. 35,000). The property is accessible by paved roads (Kamysty-Jitiqara highway) and via the railway to Varvara hub, 180 km away. Currently, the licence site has access to the electrical grid.
Initial greenfield exploration activities and assessment activities were conducted between 1972 and 1996, followed by the state approval of reserve estimates in 1991 for the Tokhtar deposit and 2010 for the South-Tokhtar deposit. Mining operations of the oxidised ore took place from 1991 to 1995 and from 2006 to 2008 at the Tokhtar deposit, and from 2017 to 2023 at the South-Tokhtar deposit.
A JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the Tokhtar deposit was completed in 2023 by SRK and comprised of 209 Koz of gold at a grade of 3.5 g/t. A JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the South Tokhtar deposit was completed in 2019 by SRK and comprised of 886 Koz of gold at a grade of 2.1 g/t. A JORC-compliant estimate for Barambay area was not conducted.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
[1] Kazakhstan Public Reporting Code for Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The KAZRC Code is developed in accordance with the general criteria adopted by the global mining community using the International Reporting Template (2019 version) of the CRIRSCO.
