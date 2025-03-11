Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Institutional Investment

Institutional backing of £709,200 for continuing Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it was approached by an institution wishing to make an investment into the Company; this investor will subscribe £709,200 for the issue of 394,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares") at £1.80 per share.

The subscribing institution will also receive a one-for-two warrant, exercisable at a price of £3.50 per share for each share subscribed (the "Warrants").

The net proceeds of this subscription will be dedicated to the continuation of the Phase I clinical trials for the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy ("HG-CT-1"), aimed at treating relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia in adults ("R/R AML"). As shareholders will be aware, the initial patient was infused with HG-CT-1 in February 2024 and, subject to a satisfactory outcome, a second patient will be recruited and treated as quickly as practical.

The Company will keep the market informed of future developments as trials proceed.

An application is being made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission of the Subscription Shares to trading is expected on or around 18 March 2025 ("Admission"). The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are very pleased with the progress of the clinical trials for our lead product, HG-CT-1.We are greatly encouraged by the confidence shown by the backing of the institution and are grateful for their support in advancing our mission to bring innovative treatments to patients with acute myeloid leukemia. This investment enables us to take a significant step forward with our HG-CT-1 program, moving further with clinical trials and bringing us closer to providing a new therapeutic option for patients facing this aggressive disease."

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 4,093,539 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

