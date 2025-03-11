The main source of production for the month was nuclear (22. 1%), followed by hydroelectric (20. 2%), wind (17. 3%), photovoltaic (14%) and combined cycle (13. 8%). In addition, 237 GWh have been supplied to storage facilities and 1,214 GWh have been scheduled to export energy to our neighbouring countries. From pv magazine Spain In February, renewables generated 11,543 GWh in Spain and reached a share of 54. 1% of the total, while 76. 3% of the electrical energy was produced without emitting equivalent CO2. The first source of production for the month was nuclear, with a share of 22. 1%, followed ...

