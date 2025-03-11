Juniper Green Energy has commissioned a 100 MW solar project in Rajasthan that will supply electricity to Bhutan under a cross-border power agreement. From pv magazine India Juniper Green Energy has announced the commissioning of its 100 MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply cross-border electricity to Bhutan. This marks the developer's first merchant plant. The project facilitates cross-border power agreement, aiming to provide 50% of the power generated to Bhutan during the winter months. This agreement enables Bhutan to directly import power from an Indian generator under a bilateral trade ...

