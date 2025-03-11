Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is excited to announce a new office opening in Zurich, Switzerland led by experienced industry veterans, Alex Molloy, Vincenzo Pescuma and Luigi Colazzo, who will manage the sales and distribution of Piper Sandler's U.S. equity research and trading products to Swiss based clients. All three were previously at Credit Suisse.

"The European market is a tremendous opportunity for the firm, and we are thrilled to have Alex, Vincenzo and Luigi leading this effort for us. The demand for our industry leading U.S. equity research has never been greater and with an increased presence in Europe, we are excited to be able to share this with a broader group of international clients," said Jim Fehrenbach, managing director and chief operating officer of global equities for Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler equity research platform is consistently ranked among the top 10 investment banks in the world for the largest coverage universe of U.S. equities. In the 2024 Extel U.S. Equity Trading Study (formerly known as the Institutional Investor Research Survey), Piper Sandler was voted by the buyside as the #1 small and mid-cap liquidity provider. In addition to the Zurich office, the firm is in the process of opening a new office in Paris, France that will continue to expand research distribution to a larger group of European based clients.

Alex Molloy, Vincenzo Pescuma and Luigi Colazzo all have over 20 years of experience in sales and trading. Molloy was with Credit Suisse in both London and Zurich. Pescuma was based in the Zurich office of Credit Suisse and Colazzo was in New York. As part of the European expansion plan, Piper Sandler has hired a total of six sales and trading professionals all formerly from Credit Suisse in Zurich, Paris, London and New York.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

