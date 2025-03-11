Medit Set to Launch a New Intraoral Scanner, Medit i900 classic

SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, is set to unveil a new addition to its i900 intraoral scanner lineup on March 25. Designed to enhance usability and efficiency, the upcoming Medit i900 classic offers intuitive control, precision scanning, and seamless workflow integration, providing more options for dental professionals worldwide.

With an extended scan depth, ultra-fast accuracy, and a lightweight, ergonomic design, the i900 classic continues Medit's commitment to innovation in digital dentistry. This new addition is designed to optimize the clinical workflow, enhance patient communication, and streamline lab collaboration, all while maintaining Medit's signature ease of use.

Moreover, Medit i900 classic also comes with an innovative and brand new All-on-X workflow solution, Medit SmartX. It is Medit's latest workflow solution to simplify the All-on-X digital workflow from start to finish, eliminating the need for additional hardware and software. Dentists who owns i900Family, i700, i700w, and i600 can also access to this new All-on-X workflow with a simple software update.

More details will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for the official launch of Medit SmartX on March 18 and Medit i900 classic on March 25.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented, state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000, Medit has representatives in the Americas and Europe and a global network of distributors in over 100 countries.

For more details about Medit's products and software, visit the official website.

For more content, check out Medit on YouTube (youtube.com/user/meditcompany) and follow us on Instagram (instagram.com/meditcompany).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636434/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-set-to-launch-a-new-intraoral-scanner-medit-i900-classic-302395530.html