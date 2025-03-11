RuggON Corp.: RuggON Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions at Embedded World 2025: Pioneering AI-Powered Innovations

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, is proud to announce its participation at Embedded World 2025. RuggON will showcase a series of advanced solutions in the AI area, including the PX501V with Edge AI, VulcanX with Forwarder and Rear Collision Warning, and Vulcan with Driver Monitoring System (DMS). These next-generation products are designed to enhance safety, performance, and operational efficiency across multiple industries, including automotive, logistics, and industrial automation.

PX501V with Edge AI: Powering Real-Time Intelligence

At the heart of RuggON's AI offerings is the PX501V, an embedded solution that integrates powerful Edge AI capabilities, enabling real-time data processing and decision-making at the device level. The PX501V's edge AI technology allows industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and IoT to make intelligent decisions directly at the source, reducing latency, improving response times, and minimizing reliance on cloud infrastructure.

This versatile platform supports a variety of AI applications, from predictive maintenance in industrial settings to intelligent traffic management in connected vehicles. With rugged design and high-performance computing power, the PX501V is perfect for demanding environments where quick, accurate decision-making is crucial for operational success.

VulcanX: Enhancing Vehicle Safety with Forwarder Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning

RuggON's VulcanX is a cutting-edge solution designed to improve vehicle safety through advanced collision warning systems. Featuring Forwarder Collision Warning (FCW) and Rear Collision Warning (RCW), the VulcanX provides critical alerts to drivers, reducing the risk of accidents in complex driving scenarios.

Using real-time sensor data, the VulcanX detects obstacles and potential hazards in front and behind the vehicle, alerting the driver to take corrective action. Whether navigating tight spaces in urban environments or driving on highways, this system ensures increased awareness and provides an additional layer of protection for drivers, fleet operators, and pedestrians.

Vulcan with Driver Monitoring System (DMS): Advancing Driver Safety

The Vulcan platform, equipped with RuggON's Driver Monitoring System (DMS), is designed to enhance road safety by actively monitoring driver behavior. Using advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics, the system continuously tracks the driver's attention, detecting signs of fatigue, distraction, or impaired driving. When unsafe conditions are detected, the system issues real-time alerts to prevent potential accidents.

The Vulcan DMS is a crucial component for industries reliant on long-haul trucking, autonomous vehicles, and commercial fleet operations. By promoting driver well-being and providing early warnings of risky driving behavior, this system helps ensure safer roads for all.

Embedded World 2025: A Glimpse into the Future of AI and Safety Technologies

RuggON is excited to showcase these cutting-edge products at Embedded World 2025, a global platform where the latest developments in embedded technologies are unveiled. The PX501V, VulcanX, and Vulcan systems highlight RuggON's commitment to driving innovation in AI, safety, and industrial automation.

"We are proud to present our latest advancements in AI and safety technologies at Embedded World 2025," said Martin Brandenburg, General Manager at Ubiqconn/RuggON Europe. "Our solutions represent the future of intelligent systems, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and decision-making capabilities in both industrial and automotive applications. We look forward to demonstrating how these products can transform industries and drive greater outcomes for our customers."

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

