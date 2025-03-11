Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Niclas Lindstedt

ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

11 MARCH 2025 at 09.00 EET



Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Niclas Lindstedt

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niclas Lindstedt

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 99438/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-10

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6333 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6333 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



Executive Vice President,

Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

