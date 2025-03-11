Meliá Hotels International and Huawei Launch a Global Smart Hotel Showcase

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona, Huawei and Meliá Hotels International Launched the Global Smart Hotel Showcase at Torre Melina Gran Meliá hotel, a high-end luxury brand of Meliá. This showcase fosters innovations in smart hotel network connectivity and infrastructure, accelerating digital-intelligent transformation across the global hospitality industry.

As AI and IoT reshape the hospitality sector, hotels prioritize intelligent services, guest-centric experiences, sustainable operations, and efficient Operations and Maintenance (O&M). ICT infrastructure is transitioning from a supporting tool to the core driver of industry-wide innovation.

Huawei's Smart Hotel Solution keeps up with this momentum through cutting-edge hotel network connectivity and infrastructure. The resulting benefits for hotels include comfortable personalized guest services, higher operational efficiency, and lower energy consumption.

David Shi, Vice President of Huawei's ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department, said " Huawei and Torre Melina Gran Meliá Hotel, continuously collaborate together to further optimize operations and enhance the guest experience. They have leveraged Huawei's Smart Hotel Solution with innovative IP+POL architecture to build all-scenario smart hotel systems over a high-speed, smart, and eco-friendly network for better guest experience and higher operational efficiency."

Tomeu Fiol, Global Hotel Technology Director of Meliá Hotels International, said, " Meliá Hotels International is dedicated to offering guests the ideal blend of modern design and exceptional comfort while redefining their experience through digital innovation. Huawei Smart Hotel Solution we are using at the Torre Melia Gran Meliá Hotel enhances our ability to deliver seamless, intelligent services with greater efficiency while ensuring high-speed, stable, and reliable network coverage throughout our properties."

Huawei's Smart Hotel Solution combines the advantages of IP and POL technologies, bringing three unique highlights:

Wireless access points with built-in smart antennas enable seamless Wi-Fi coverage in all indoor and outdoor hotel areas, ensuring always-smooth roaming and ultra-high-speed network experience.

Optical fibers replace traditional Ethernet cables, allowing each room to be connected with a single fiber and terminal. This energy-saving and future-proof practice facilitates sustainable development.

Huawei iMaster-NCE, powered by AI models, delivers automated root cause analysis, improves O&M efficiency.

From hotel solution design to system integration and delivery, every step requires collaboration with partners. Huawei's Smart Hotel Solution is tailored to partners pursuing easy integration, deployment, and maintenance. Huawei is committed to building a strong ecosystem with global partners to drive business success for hotels and their clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638816/image_986294_7966403.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638817/image_986294_7966434.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/melia-hotels-international-and-huawei-launch-a-global-smart-hotel-showcase-302398081.html