nCino, Inc.: Ceskoslovenská obchodní banka (CSOB) Selects the nCino Platform to Modernize Commercial & SME Lending

nCino expands presence in Europe with its first customer in the Czech Republic

LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Ceskoslovenská obchodní banka (CSOB), a subsidiary of KBC Bank NV, and one of the top 30 banks in Europe, has chosen the nCino Platform to digitize and streamline its Commercial and SME Lending operations.

With over 50 years of leadership in Czech financial services, CSOB is committed to providing innovative and efficient solutions to its diverse clientele, from SMEs to corporate and institutional clients. Recognizing the need for digital transformation to better meet evolving client expectations, CSOB will leverage the nCino Commercial Lending Solution to enhance operational efficiency, create seamless digital experiences, and gain deeper insights into client needs to offer more personalized services.

"We're dedicated to bringing best-in-class technology to our clients and ensuring we stay at the forefront of financial innovation," said Tomáš Stegura, Executive Director, SME & Corporate Segment at CSOB. "With nCino, we are taking an exciting step forward in our ability to provide fast, tailored lending solutions that meet the demands of today's market."

"We're excited to partner with CSOB to bring exceptional experiences to its clients," said Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. "nCino is a trusted partner to financial institutions worldwide, and we look forward to driving the industry forward with our intelligent solutions and innovative partners like CSOB."

nCino now has customers in more than ten European countries, ranging from neobanks to five of the top ten banks in the United Kingdom. The Company offers solutions across commercial lending, retail lending, SME banking, and onboarding, helping financial institutions streamline processes, reduce operational inefficiencies, and deliver personalized, automated client experiences.

About nCino

nCino.

About CSOB

CSOB is a wholly owned subsidiary of KBC Bank NV, whose shares are held.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

press@ncino.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionor the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.