Indian Hotels Company (IHCL): IHCL ACHIEVES MILESTONE OF 10 MILLION LOYALTY MEMBERS

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, today announced that its loyalty program, Taj InnerCircle, part of Tata Neu's loyalty program, 'NeuPass,' has reached a milestone of 10 million members.

Mr. Parveen Chander Kumar, Executive Vice President - Commercial, IHCL, said, "The rapid growth of IHCL loyalty member base with NeuPass is a testament to the power of the One Tata ecosystem. Presently, loyalty driven revenue comprises over 40% of IHCL's total enterprise revenue. We remain committed to enhancing lifetime customer value and using technology to enrich guest experiences. The program has significantly broadened IHCL's digital footprint across our diverse portfolio, spanning mid-scale to luxury."

He added, "The loyalty program is an enabler in IHCL's transformative journey, marked by a 5X increase in our member base, culminating in this 10-million-member milestone. Tata Neu's diverse ecosystem across travel, hospitality, shopping, financial services, and more, has equipped IHCL with a robust competitive advantage in growing and retaining our expanding member base."

Tata Neu's growing brand visibility and influence significantly accelerate IHCL's member base. The combination of compelling Loyalty offerings, enhanced rewards and benefits, a seamless booking journey, and exclusive privileges has significantly strengthened customer loyalty and increased engagement.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)?and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include?Taj -?the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as?World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2024?and?India's Strongest Brand 2024?as per Brand Finance;?SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels;?Tree of Life, private escapes in tranquil settings; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels;?Gateway, full-service hotels designed to be your gateway to exceptional destinations and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 368?hotels including?128?under development globally across 4 continents, 14 countries and in over 150+ locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is listed on the BSE and NSE.

