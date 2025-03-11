Biolog, Inc.: Biolog Introduces the RhizoPlate Line: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Agriculture

Biolog, Inc. - a leading provider of phenotypic cellular profiling products, multi-omic microbial identification services, and tools for cultivating anaerobes - is excited to announce the launch of its new RhizoPlate line of microplates for rapidly assessing nitrogen fixation and phosphate solubilization in soil bacteria. For companies focused on developing new products for sustainable agriculture, these plates represent an unprecedented opportunity to select bacteria that will provide critical nutrients for plants, decreasing the requirement for synthetic fertilizer application on crops across the globe.

RhizoPlates Solution Workflow

These versatile microplates support phenotypic characterization of isolates, microbial communities, and complex soil samples, all with scalable throughput. RhizoPlate N features a carefully curated selection of 30 nitrogen-free substrates, known to interact with nitrogen-fixing bacteria (NFB) commonly found in soil. RhizoPlate P is pre-coated with insoluble inorganic phosphate that is accessible only by phosphate-solubilizing bacteria (PSB). It also includes 30 phosphorus-free carbon substrates tailored to support the unique growth needs of PSBs. The substrates in both plates are arrayed in triplicate, allowing for robust statistical analysis.

Coupled with the advanced data analysis capabilities of Biolog's Odin instrument and software, the impact of all 30 substrates can be assessed individually or combined into a single aggregated parameter, delivering clear and actionable insights for ranking microbes and selecting candidate strains for biostimulants.

Leveraging the same foundational technology as Biolog's widely recognized EcoPlateTM microplate used for profiling microbial communities in a range of ecological niches, the RhizoPlate offers specialized capabilities focused on NFB and PSB in the rhizosphere, critical microbes that govern nutrient uptake by crops. This assay also enables monitoring bacterial persistence in agricultural fields over time, optimizing biostimulant dosing for greater efficiency and sustainability.

"Biolog is proud to build upon the success of our long-standing EcoPlate technology, expanding our portfolio with products that address key agricultural needs and supporting global efforts to reduce pollution caused by the use of synthetic fertilizer," said Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog. "The RhizoPlate series, when used with our Odin platform, offers a streamlined alternative to traditional methods for selecting bacteria capable of nitrogen fixation and phosphate solubilization, significantly reducing wet lab time and simplifying result interpretation-key pain points in conventional analysis."

For more information about RhizoPlate N and RhizoPlate P and the complete range of Biolog's microbial analysis solutions, please visit www.biolog.com.

