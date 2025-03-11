The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) has announced officers for the 2025 board of directors.

"I'm thrilled to work alongside these exceptional officers whose leadership is vital to advancing ICCS's vision and expanding our impact. Their dedication to promoting the global transition to animal-free safety testing in cosmetics is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with them to achieve our shared goals," said Erin Hill, ICCS CEO.

Stéphane Dhalluin, Ph.D., Global Head, Human Environmental Safety Evaluation, L'Oréal, has been elected as chairman of the board.

"I am deeply excited and honored to be elected Chair of the Board of Directors for the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS). This is a crucial time to advance cosmetics' animal-free safety assessments globally, and I am eager to collaborate with the exceptionally talented and passionate ICCS scientists, experts, members and stakeholders. Together, we'll accelerate the adoption of innovative, animal-free approaches, ensuring both human health and environmental safety of cosmetics with rigorous scientific standards. I'm confident that our combined expertise and dedication will significantly impact the future of cosmetics safety and sustainability."

The additional officers joining Dhalluin are:

Vice Chair, John Chave, Director General, Cosmetics Europe

Secretary, Jon Lalko, Ph.D., Executive Fellow Product Safety and Toxicology, Estée Lauder Companies

Treasurer, Michael Southall, Ph.D., Senior Director, Head of Global Toxicology and Clinical Safety, Medical Clinical Safety Sciences, Kenvue

ICCS also announced today its 2025 Science Advisory Committee (SAC), which is composed of leading global experts from human health and environmental safety backgrounds who work in regulatory agencies, research institutions, and validation centers.

"This esteemed group of scientists advises us on our science strategy," said Erin Hill, ICCS CEO. "We have a robust portfolio of science projects aligned with the overall strategic goal of developing new approach methodologies (NAMs) and next generation risk assessment (NGRA) frameworks for cosmetics and ingredient safety assessments that will be protective of human and environmental health. We have received very valuable feedback from these scientists."

The SAC peer reviews the science portfolio and provides guidance on the objectives and strategic direction of the organization.

ICCS works with all stakeholders, including industry safety assessors, regulators, and policymakers around the world to share the collective experience of applying NAMs and NGRA frameworks to ensure cosmetic safety.

The members of the Science Advisory Committee come from North and South America, Europe and Asia:

Takao Ashikaga, Ph.D.

Section Chief, Division of Risk Assessment

National Institute of Health Sciences Japanese Center for Validation of Alternative Methods

Tara Barton-Maclaren, Ph.D.

Research Manager

Health Canada

Scott E. Belanger, Ph.D.

Independent Senior Executive

Environmental and Sustainability Management of Chemicals

Natalie Burden, Ph.D.

Head of NAMs Strategy

NC3Rs

Michelle Embry, Ph.D.

Deputy Director of Environmental Sciences

The Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI)

Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D.

Supervisory Computational Toxicologist, Center for Computational Toxicology and Exposure

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Alison Harrill, Ph.D.

Associate Director for Toxicology, Office of Research and Development

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Nicole C. Kleinstreuer, Ph.D.

Director, NICEATM

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Prashiela Manga, Ph.D.

Deputy Director, Office of Cosmetics and Colors

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Charlie Menzie, Ph.D.

Environmental Scientist

Independent

Octavio Presgrave, Ph.D.

Coordinator

Brazilian Center for Validation of Alternative Methods

Kristin Schirmer, Ph.D.

Head of Department of Environmental Toxicology

Eawag Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology

Tomasz Sobanski, Ph.D.

Team Leader at Computational Assessment and Alternative Methods Unit

European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)

Marize Campos Valadares, Ph.D.

Full Professor of Toxicology

Universidade Federal de Goiás/ ANVISA

Maurice Whelan, Ph.D.

Head of Systems Toxicology Unit and ECVAM

European Commission, Joint Research Centre

Carole Yauk, Ph.D.

Professor

University of Ottawa

ICCS was formed in early 2023 with the mission to advance the adoption of animal-free assessments of cosmetics, and their ingredients, for human and environmental safety. The organization is comprised of 42 international members from market leaders in the cosmetic product and ingredient manufacturers sector, notable trade and research associations, and influential animal protection organizations.

