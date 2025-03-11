New automation feature helps restaurants maximise uptime, preventing thousands in lost revenue

Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, today launched Pulse Sentinel, a powerful feature designed to eliminate unnoticed downtime on delivery platforms. Pulse Sentinel addresses a hidden threat that many restaurant operators overlook-unnoticed downtime that quietly drains revenue and disrupts operations. Through immediate alerts and automatic re-opening options, Pulse Sentinel improves uptime across all delivery apps, effectively boosting restaurant performance, fuelling growth, and protecting guest loyalty. In fact, Deliverect data shows that a restaurant brand with 100 locations will experience an average of 5% downtime during their open hours, resulting in a staggering 322 hours of downtime per week across all stores. That equates to an estimated £50,000 in lost weekly revenue-simply because locations are unknowingly offline.

Brands face two types of downtime on delivery apps: desired and undesired. While desired downtime is intentional and controlled--allowing restaurants to go offline for reasons like inventory management, staff shortages, or maintenance--undesired downtime is unpredictable, caused by technical glitches, system errors, or operational issues. This unexpected downtime disrupts online ordering, leads to missed sales, and negatively impacts the customer experience.

Burger King UK relies on Pulse Sentinel to combat downtime across 321 locations. They have seen a significant sales uplift, and lost sales recovered.

"Downtime used to be a silent killer. Lost revenue, frustrated guests, and missed opportunities to build loyalty were adding up behind the scenes," said Jon Longobardi, Head of Digital Operations Burger King UK. "It's not just about saving lost revenue; it's about protecting our reputation and staying ahead of the competition. Last week alone, Pulse Sentinel brought our restaurants back online 892 times. With Pulse Sentinel, we're able to drive revenue and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests every single day."

Additional Burger King UK results include:

Boosted Sales Delivery Growth Automation through Pulse and Pulse Sentinel has driven significant sales uplift, fuelling Burger King UK Home Delivery expansion.

Automation through Pulse and Pulse Sentinel has driven significant sales uplift, fuelling Burger King UK Home Delivery expansion. Near-Perfect Uptime Restaurant uptime improved to consistently achieving over 99% within just six months.

Restaurant uptime improved to consistently achieving over 99% within just six months. Proactive Issue Resolution Across Burger King's 321 UK locations operating across three delivery platforms, Pulse Sentinel actively keeps restaurants online. In the past week alone, Pulse Sentinel was triggered 892 times, guaranteeing seamless operations.

Across Burger King's 321 UK locations operating across three delivery platforms, Pulse Sentinel actively keeps restaurants online. In the past week alone, Pulse Sentinel was triggered 892 times, guaranteeing seamless operations. Always Online, Always Ready Pulse Sentinel automatically restores Burger King UK connectivity an average of 4,000 times per month, preventing lost sales.

"Accessing reporting on total downtime was always retrospective. By the time we saw the data, the revenue was already lost. There was nothing we could do about it. With Pulse Sentinel, we can act in real time, addressing downtime in the moment-enabling our restaurants to be online, keep our guests returning to Burger King (UK), whilst maximising our delivery sales every day," Longobardi added.

Following the launch of Pulse-a powerful platform that optimises store health across third-party apps with features like marketplace visibility and competitive monitoring-Deliverect has seen rapid adoption across global markets. Now, the company is taking the next step with Pulse Sentinel. This new addition gives restaurant operators a single, dedicated map to efficiently manage stores' status, and identify downtime causes. Automated re-open flows and proactive notifications eliminate the need for constant manual intervention, allowing stores to come back online swiftly and effortlessly guaranteeing maximum uptime and sustained growth. Additionally, the system quantifies the financial impact of downtime at each location, offering data-driven insights to optimises performance.

"Third-party delivery is a lifeline for restaurants, but when storefronts go dark without warning, operators are left in the dark, too," said Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect. "For too long, brands have had no way to combat these outages, which means they've been unavoidably losing thousands of pounds in revenue every single week. We built Pulse Sentinel to change that. By providing consistent visibility and automatic re-opening options, we're putting control back into the hands of restaurant operators. No more guessing, no more missed orders-just continuous operations that keep revenue flowing and customers happy. In an industry where margins are razor-thin, this kind of control is a game changer."

To learn more about Pulse Sentinel, visit deliverect.com/en/open-to-more.

ABOUT BURGER KING® UK

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® burger. In November 2017 Bridgepoint reached an agreement with Burger King Europe GmbH, an affiliate of Restaurant Brands International Inc (RBI), to become the UK master franchisee of Burger King®, with exclusive rights to the brand in the UK. As a result, a new entity was created, BURGER KING® UK. To learn more about the BURGER KING® in the UK please visit www.burgerking.co.uk or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT DELIVERECT

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Its API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across 52+ global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers 50,000+ establishments, including renowned chains like Burger King UK, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger. To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311114320/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Mitlin

803-981-4220

rebecca@dottedlinecomm.com