New offerings give legal teams greater confidence, efficiencies in dispute resolution using Everlaw's advanced legal tech

Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, announced new investments at the British Legal Technology Forum today to expand its customers' capabilities internationally:

Everlaw Translations is a new AI-powered feature designed to accelerate the initial translation of large document sets by generating translated text files stored alongside the originals.

Expanded AI capabilities in the UK and EU with the launch of Everlaw AI Assistant , offering in-region data processing to meet European security and compliance needs;

, offering in-region data processing to meet European security and compliance needs; Award of G-Cloud status by the UK government, enabling public sector organizations in the UK to access Everlaw's secure, cloud-based ediscovery platform;

by the UK government, enabling public sector organizations in the UK to access Everlaw's secure, cloud-based ediscovery platform; AI-powered Everlaw Translations that allow legal teams globally to efficiently translate large volumes of foreign-language documents for complex international matters; and

that allow legal teams globally to efficiently translate large volumes of foreign-language documents for complex international matters; and Expanded storage offerings with the launch of Everlaw Staging Drive globally.

GenAI-powered EverlawAI Assistant in the UK and EU; G-Cloud in the UK

Everlaw opened its London office in 2018 to support British and European corporations, law firms and their high-profile legal matters, such as the British Post Office Case.

To further address the preferences of UK and European organizations for in-region data processing and residency today, Everlaw is providing customers with greater control over their data. UK- and EU-based customers can now leverage EverlawAI Assistant while ensuring their data remains within regional boundaries. This enhancement is designed to meet the data security and sovereignty requirements of many European customers, offering an added layer of compliance and trust. As with our US implementation, there is zero data retention, and the data is never used to train our AI service providers' models.

Everlaw launched its suite of GenAI-powered features, EverlawAI Assistant, in fall 2024 based on its generative AI principles and the input of nearly 3,000 users whose real-world use shaped and improved the product.

"Enterprise-grade security and control are at the core of our GenAI features," said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO of Everlaw. "By enabling in-region AI processing, we're giving our UK and European customers greater confidence in adopting AI while ensuring their data remains protected within local boundaries."

Everlaw has been awarded G-Cloud status by the UK government. This enables Everlaw to sell its software for inquiries, investigations, litigation, arbitration, tribunals, DSAR/SAR and other regulatory matters to the UK government through the G-Cloud framework.

AI-Based Translations for Greater Efficiency in International Matters

Everlaw Translations is a new AI-powered feature designed to accelerate the initial translation of large document sets by generating translated text files stored alongside the originals. Legal professionals handling complex international litigation and investigations often struggle to manage foreign-language documents. Everlaw Translations allows legal teams to efficiently translate documents in bulk and leverage Everlaw's advanced analytics and review tools to gain a clear understanding of foreign-language content. Teams can then identify key documents to share with human translators for more refined and nuanced translations, streamlining the overall review process.

Everlaw Translation offers key benefits including streamlined multilingual document reviews with bulk processing that reduces costs while maintaining enterprise-grade security with Everlaw. In addition, our translation service providers do not use our customers' data to develop or improve their services or models.

Everlaw Translation offers significant cost savings to competing document-based offerings. Translated text automatically integrates with Everlaw's rich analytics and other AI features, providing an efficient end-to-end solution for legal teams handling foreign language documents.

Everlaw Staging Drive: Secure, Centralized Data Storage Globally

Everlaw Staging Drive provides highly secure pre-processing storage where customers can organize files before uploading for early case assessment or review. Administrator-managed and project-independent, it addresses organizational needs for boutique law firms to Am Law 200 firms, corporations, and government agencies. This new offering enhances Everlaw's end-to-end capabilities, helping teams efficiently manage terabytes of discoverable data. Staging Drive consolidates and simplifies data management by organizing everything in a centralized environment.

Specifically, Everlaw Staging Drive helps legal teams gather, store, and organize documents before entering the formal discovery phase in litigation or investigations. This gives teams a head start for when they need to prepare for responses. Users can create folders to organize container files, rename files, assign custodians on the fly, add descriptions to documents, and sort uploaded files and folders by a variety of fields. As cases move forward, files can be easily selected from Staging Drive for early case assessment or review within Everlaw. Staging Drive helps users keep their data secure through Everlaw's stringent security protocols.

About the EverlawAI Portfolio

Everlaw Translations expands the EverlawAI product line which includes EverlawAI Assistant's Review Assistant, Coding Suggestions, and Writing Assistant, Everlaw's award-winning Clustering, which uncovers hidden patterns even in the largest corpus of documents, and Predictive Coding to quickly identify relevant documents with AI. Learn more here.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, FTSE 100 corporations, and 100% of Silver Circle firms, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organisations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges-and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., with offices in London, Washington, D.C., and New York City, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

