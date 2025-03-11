Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, and STACKFORCE GmbH today announced at Embedded World in Nuremburg that wireless M-Bus (wM-Bus) connectivity has been integrated into the KG200Z LoRa module, enhancing connectivity for smart metering, industrial automation, and IoT applications, bridging the gap between short-range and long-range communication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311414965/en/

Quectel and STACKFORCE integrate Wireless M-Bus Protocol into LoRa module for enhanced smart meter and gateway connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

wM-Bus is a Sub-GHz European standard (EN 13757-4) that operates efficiently in short-range, local networks (e.g., within buildings or industrial sites) while LoRa excels at long-range communication (spanning several kilometers). By combining both, smart meters can communicate locally via wM-Bus and transmit data over long distances using LoRa, ensuring efficient and cost-effective network coverage.

"Adding wM-Bus to our already popular KG200Z LoRa module creates a hybrid solution that benefits from both short-range efficiency and long-range connectivity," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This integration enhances network flexibility, optimizes power consumption, ensures regulatory compliance, and improves data transmission reliability, making it ideal for smart metering, industrial IoT, and smart city applications."

With many European and global utility companies requiring wM-Bus for smart metering communication, supporting both wM-Bus and LoRa through the KG200Z module provides cost-effective, scalable, and compliant solutions for smart city and industrial deployments, ensuring seamless integration into existing infrastructures.

"The integration of our Wireless M-Bus and LoRaWAN Dual Stacks into the Quectel KG200Z LoRa module enables seamless and reliable communication for various IoT applications. This collaboration highlights the importance of interoperable and efficient communication technologies in the era of smart cities and industrial digitalization," emphasizes Konrad Aicher, Managing Director Commercial, STACKFORCE GmbH. "Ensuring compatibility with the latest standards like OMS v4.5.1 and LoRaWAN v1.0.4, including the related pre-certification, not only simplifies implementation, but also reduces integration costs and accelerates time-to-market for our customers, allowing them to deploy scalable, reliable, and energy-efficient solutions."

The KG200Z is a cost-effective LoRa module built on the STMicroelectronics STM32WLEx series microcontrollers, the world's first LoRa System-on-Chip (SoC) platform. Designed for ultra-low power consumption and full LoRaWAN protocol compatibility, it integrates essential components such as a power management unit, power amplifier, low noise amplifier, and RF transceiver switch. The module features an ARM Cortex-M4 core and supports multiple modulation techniques, including LoRa, (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK, operating across a wide frequency spectrum (470-510 MHz and 862-928 MHz LoRa bands).

With versatile connectivity options, the KG200Z includes interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, and SWD**, making it adaptable for various applications. Engineered for efficiency, its ultra-low power design extends battery life, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for IoT deployments. Additionally, its compact 12.0mm 12.0mm 1.8mm LGA package allows for seamless integration into diverse devices, offering manufacturers and developers the flexibility to implement reliable and scalable IoT solutions.

STACKFORCE's code size-optimized dual stack enhances the KG200Z with a robust and efficient software solution, ensuring seamless communication and high performance. Featuring a flexible API, it allows for easy integration and adaptation to diverse IoT applications. This collaboration enables Quectel to equip the KG200Z with a powerful, scalable, and future-proof software foundation.

To help customers streamline their design processes, Quectel offers two Sub-1GHz antennas for this module the YEIN002AA and YE0019AA. Both antennas support LoRa technology and come in multiple formats, providing flexibility and compatibility to meet diverse project requirements.

Quectel will be present at Embedded World in Nuremburg from 11th to 13th March 2025 on stand 3-318. Book a meeting in advance to find out more about this and many other Quectel modules and associated products and services.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About STACKFORCE

STACKFORCE GmbH is a leading provider of embedded software solutions for industrial wireless and wired communication technologies. Specializing in protocol stack development, STACKFORCE enables seamless and secure connectivity for IoT, Industry 4.0, and smart metering applications. With deep expertise in standards such as Wireless and Wired M-Bus, LoRaWAN, and mioty, the company empowers businesses with highly efficient, scalable, and interoperable communication solutions.

More information: www.stackforce.com, LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311414965/en/

Contacts:

Media: media@quectel.com