Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of the EG950A-ENL LTE450 and 410 Cat 4 module. The module is optimized for IoT and M2M use cases and is particularly well-suited to smart meter deployments thanks to low power consumption, highly appealing cost efficiency and maximum data rates of 150Mbps downlink and 50Mbps uplink. Specific frequency bands make it suitable to be used in private LTE networks for metering and mission critical communications.

With more than one billion smart meters already deployed by the end of 2023, according to analyst firm, IoT Analytics1, utilities and metering providers need robust, cost-efficient connections to ensure meter rollouts are affordable and deliver on the promise of improved control of energy consumption. With increasing generation of energy via renewables by property owners, metering has become more advanced with two-way communications needed to balance generation capability with grid supply and demand.

New burdens, such as electric vehicle charging are placing additional pressure on energy providers so smart meter data is needed in a timely manner so customer needs can be supported. However, the costs of high-speed cellular connections, such as 5G, are prohibitive for the meter industry so LTE Cat 4 offers an attractive blend of network performance, cost efficiency and low power consumption.

"We're delighted to introduce the EG950A-ENL LTE Cat 4 module to support large-scale smart meter deployments with cost-effective LTE 450 and LTE 410 connectivity," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "With more than one billion meters now being deployed and helping users to optimise their energy use, it's essential that meters can communicate over robust, secure networks to provide essential data to energy companies. Being able to do so at a highly competitive cost is vital for the business case and LTE 450 and 410 provide an appealing way to serve the market's needs. We're proud to have optimized this module for the needs of the smart energy meter industry."

The EG950A-ENL benefits from global LTE coverage with MIMO technology meeting smart metering project needs for data rate and reliability. In addition, the long lifespan of smart meters, which can extend to more than a decade, is supported thanks to the modules' firmware upgrade over-the-air (FOTA) capability.

Support for LTE 450, which utilizes the 450MHz frequency band to provide an energy-efficient long-range alternative to 2G and 3G, is an appealing capability for the smart meter sector. LTE is ideal for less data intensive applications and therefore well-suited for enabling smart meter connectivity, while offerings service providers a way to provide long range coverage over large areas cost effectively. LTE 410 will also be adopted because it offers the same benefits to smart meter deployments as LTE 450.

The EG950A-ENL supports the Europe, APAC, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America regions. With dimensions of 29.0mm x 25.0mm x 2.4mm, the module offers an extended operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C. In addition to smart meter applications, the Quectel EG9550A-ENL is applicable to use cases such as customer premise equipment and gateways.

