Zeus North America Mining Corp.: Zeus North American Mining Corp. 2025 Drilling and Exploration Planning at Cuddy Mountain, Idaho

Zeus North America Mining Corp. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") announces the Company has commenced drilling and exploration planning for the 2025 exploration and development season at the Cuddy Mountain project in Idaho, less than 3 km to the north of the Hercules Metals high grade copper-gold-silver porphyry discovery announced in October 2023.

Highlights of the 2024 Exploration Program at Cuddy Mountain:

Staked 19 additional BLM Lode Claims to cover areas underlain by the Seven Devils Volcanics, which host the neighboring Leviathan Porphyry Copper mineralization.

Completed a property wide 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and Resistivity Survey using Dias Geophysical Ltd.

Conducted a property wide Ground Magnetic Survey totalling 105-line km of high- resolution magnetic data.

Collected 799 soil samples and 339 rock grab samples.

Completed a property wide mapping campaign. The mapped stratigraphy within the Cuddy Mountain Property demonstrates that the same stratigraphic section exists with the Property as that shown-on Hercules drill sections which intersected porphyry mineralization.

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metals Corp. ("Hercules") recently discovered Leviathan Copper Porphyry ($167M MC).* The discovery resulted in Major Mining Company Barrick injecting $23M in equity in to Hercules and staking a substantial land position in the district along with Major Mining Company Rio Tinto. The Cuddy Mountain Property consists of 101 lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 2020 acres.

On February 20th, 2025 Hercules summarized recent drilling at their Leviathan Copper Property. The Highlights of which were as follows:

HER-24-21 intersects 171m of 0.64% CuEq in volcanic host rock, within a broader intercept of 354m of 0.47% CuEq ending in a late porphyry.

Highest grades occur in volcanic host rocks.

New mapping and sampling demonstrate the host rocks transition to iron-rich volcanics and limestone in the Eastern Block and Southern Flats zones, conducive to significantly higher-grades.

See Hercules' Press Release Here Dated February 20th, 2025.

Furthermore, on March 4, 2025, Hercules showed their chargeability anomaly open to the northeast towards the Zeus Cuddy Mountain Property.

See Hercules' Press Release Here Dated March 4th, 2025.

Dean Besserer, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2024 exploration program data compilation is nearly complete, and we are excited to release our results and advance towards drilling in this highly prospective region. Hercules is planning an aggressive 2025 drill season and the team at Zeus looks forward to following suit in the near future."

About the Cuddy Mountain Copper Property (Idaho, USA)

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metals Corp recently discovered Leviathan Copper Porphyry ($167M MC).* The discovery resulted in Barrick injecting $23M in equity. The Cuddy Mountain Property consists of 101 lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 2020 acres.

The Property is in Washington County, Idaho just 2.5 hours Northwest of Boise and readily accessible by road.

Historical Drilling at Cuddy Mountain consisted of 7 shallow drill holes in 1977 intersecting anomalous lead and silver. Drill hole Mun 8 contained 90 feet of 2.02 oz/t Ag (Taylor, 1977). Further historical exploration on Zeus's Cuddy Mountain Project occurred at the Edna May Mine: Mineralized vein with chip samples containing 750 ppm ppm Pb, 7.7% Zn and 252 grams per tonne Silver over 4 feet. Underground drilling in 1979 intersected 1.38 oz/t Ag over 7 feet in a breccia zone (Burmeister, 1980). Additional exploration (By Taylor, 1977) at the Rockslide area encountered Malachite-stained outcrops with a grab sample containing 760 ppm Pb, 0.67 % Zn and 36 grams per tonne Silver (Taylor, 1977).

*Adjacent Property (www.herculessilver.com)

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

