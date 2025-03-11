Satellite Bus Market to Reach $23.4 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investment by governments & space agencies, new product launches in the satellite manufacturing market and launch systems and increase in number of satellite launches drive the global satellite bus market.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Bus Market by Subsystem (Structures and Mechanisms, Thermal Control, Electric Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion, Telemetry Tracking Command, and Flight Software), Application (Earth Observation and Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research and Exploration, Surveillance and Security, Mapping, and Navigation), and Satellite Size (Small, Medium, and Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global satellite bus market size was valued at $14.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07764

Prime determinants of growth

The global satellite bus market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in investment by governments & space agencies, new product launches in the satellite manufacturing market and launch systems, and increase in number of satellite launches. Also, incorporation of new technologies, and advancements in satellite mission technologies are anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $14.1 Billion Market Size in 2033 $23.4 Billion CAGR 5.4 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Subsystem, Application, Satellite Size, and Region. Drivers Increase in investment by governments & space agencies

New product launches in the satellite manufacturing market and launch systems

Increase in number of satellite launches Opportunities Incorporation of new technologies

Advancements in satellite mission technologies Restraints lack of clarity in government policies

Stringent government regulations for implementation and use of satellite

Buy This Research Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e57110a8ec8d43f34cfac6a85fc13f86

The structures and mechanisms segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

By subsystem, the structures and mechanisms segment held the highest market share in 2023, owning to increase in demand for strong structure for use in rugged environment. Numerous types of designs such as monocoque as well as modular frame designs have been introduced by different manufacturers. Introduction of such system maximizes internal volume, and provides more thermal mass, which allows for more mounting points to the structure of the satellite bus.

The communication segment tomaintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

By application, the communication segment held the highest market share in 2023, owning to its vital role in global communication systems. In addition, communication satellites are used for wireless, radio, internet, television, mobile communication, and military applications, which also drives the growth of the segment in the global market.

The small satellite segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By satellite size, the small satellite segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owning to small satellites are popular and they are cheaper to build and launch as compared to larger ones. In some cases, like scientific research and radio communication, using many small satellites is more effective than relying on a few big ones. They are increasingly used for a variety of missions, including scientific research, remote sensing, and communication services. The use of small satellites is widely growing around the world especially for smaller countries and companies to participate in space activities and support their sustainable development goals.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2033.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to presence of companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Ball Corporation creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market in North America. In addition, the North America satellite bus market is gaining traction due to numerous developments carried out by key companies operating in the satellite and related components manufacturing industry. Companies involved in the production and manufacturing of essential components have carried out numerous developments, which has supplemented the growth of the market in North America.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07764

Leading Market Players: -

Airbus S.A.S

Ball Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

ISRO

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global satellite bus market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Satellite Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-market

LEO and GEO Satellite Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leo-and-geo-satellite-market-A09227

Satellite Manufacturing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-manufacturing-market-A13678

Space Launch Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-launch-services-market

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-cabin-interior-market

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-A09709

Aircraft Electric Motor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-electric-motor-market-A84407

Aviation Asset Management Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-asset-management-market-A13891

Satellite Image Data Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-image-data-services-market-A09064

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-based-earth-observation-market-A07765

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-based-augmentation-systems-sbas-market-A10209

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/satellite-bus-market-to-reach-23-4-billion-globally-by-2033-at-5-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302398122.html