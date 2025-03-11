The London Tunnels' (TLT's) management has made good progress, achieving what they targeted at the time of share listing in Amsterdam in July 2024. These included obtaining the required planning permission and the acquisition of the tunnels. The company continues to raise equity via its placement, which is funding its operating costs as TLT progresses through the design and planning stages of the development, ahead of construction when further funding, likely to be debt, is required. The prestige of the development is evidenced by the appointment as lead designer and architect of WilkinsonEyre, the architectural practice responsible for the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station. The project's unique heritage and its redevelopment has gained a significant amount of media interest around the world, which should be very helpful for future visitor numbers. Management is hosting preview visits to the tunnels, prior to the commencement of the redevelopment, so that investors can get a full appreciation of the scale of the project and the investment opportunity. Interest can be registered at TLT's website.

