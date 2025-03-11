Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management

Finanznachrichten News

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2025 at 10.30 a.m. EET

Changes in Marimekko's management

Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Marimekko Management Group Riika Wikberg will resign from her role to move into entrepreneurship. Riika's last day at Marimekko will be 10 June 2025. The recruitment of her successor has started.

"I would like to warmly thank Riika for her years at Marimekko. Riika has played a significant role in the long-term development of Marimekko's business and sustainability work. I wish her all the best for her new endeavors," President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko says.


MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media


Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 38 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
