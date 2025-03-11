Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2025 at 10.30 a.m. EET



Changes in Marimekko's management

Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Marimekko Management Group Riika Wikberg will resign from her role to move into entrepreneurship. Riika's last day at Marimekko will be 10 June 2025. The recruitment of her successor has started.

"I would like to warmly thank Riika for her years at Marimekko. Riika has played a significant role in the long-term development of Marimekko's business and sustainability work. I wish her all the best for her new endeavors," President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko says.



